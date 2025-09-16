Americold’s Russellville Automated Facility Named Refrigerated & Frozen Foods Magazine’s Inaugural Cold Storage Facility of the Year

ATLANTA, GA., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americold, a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics, real estate, and value-added services, today announced that its Russellville, Arkansas facility has been named Refrigerated & Frozen Foods Magazine’s inaugural Cold Storage Facility of the Year.

The award recognizes a U.S.-based cold storage facility that demonstrates leadership in construction, automation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. Americold’s Russellville site was selected for its advanced design, operational performance, and strategic role in supporting a fully integrated supply chain for a major branded food manufacturer. As part of a broader network of Americold locations serving this customer for more than five decades, the facility reflects a shared commitment to reliability, innovation, and operational excellence.

“This recognition reflects the strength of our team and our commitment to delivering high-performance solutions for our customers,” said Rob Chambers, Chief Executive Officer of Americold. “Russellville is a testament to what’s possible when innovation, execution, and customer partnership come together.”

“High-performing cold storage facilities are essential to the integrity and efficiency of the global food supply chain,” said Kelley Rodriguez, Editor-in-Chief of Refrigerated & Frozen Foods. “This award highlights the importance of facilities that combine operational excellence with forward-looking approaches to technology and sustainability.”

Completed in 2023, the Russellville automated expansion added 42,000 pallet positions and features a fully integrated Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS), Ancra automated trailer unloading systems capable of sub-four-minute unload times, and Cognex high-speed steerable mirror scanners for flexible barcode reading and auto-receipt. The facility also includes real-time WMS-WES-ERP integration, enabling inventory visibility and operational transparency.

The site was designed with sustainability in mind, incorporating energy-efficient ammonia refrigeration systems, insulated metal panel construction, and a layout that supports electric yard tractors and autonomous fleet integration. These features contributed to a 25% reduction in water use and position the facility for future-ready logistics operations.

“Russellville is a showcase of what Americold can deliver when we align customer needs with innovation and execution,” said Bryan Verbarendse, President, Americas at Americold. “This facility reflects our commitment to operational excellence and our ability to scale advanced solutions that drive value for our customers.”

The facility achieved full ramp-up four months ahead of schedule. This award represents the third major accolade for the facility, which was named Site of the Year by the customer it supports along with the CEBA Built by the Best award, underscoring its reliability and performance.

The 136,000-square-foot automated facility stands 140 feet tall and encompasses 13 million cubic feet of temperature-controlled space. It includes 64 dock doors and supports 190 employees. Services provided at the site include automated storage and retrieval, distribution and inventory management, cross-docking, transloading, and value-added supply chain support.

