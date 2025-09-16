Aduro Clean Technologies Europe Joins Dutch Trade Delegation at Expo 2025 Osaka Japan

LONDON, Ontario, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (“Aduro” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ADUR) (CSE: ACT) (FSE: 9D5), a clean technology company using the power of chemistry to transform lower-value feedstocks, like waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils, into resources for the 21st century, today announced that Aduro Clean Technologies Europe BV (“Aduro Europe”), the Company’s Netherlands-based subsidiary, will join the Dutch trade delegation to Japan as part of the Economic Mission on Energy Transition, Sustainability & Circular Economy, taking place September 15–25, 2025, in connection with Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan.

The mission is organized by the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO), the Dutch government body responsible for supporting sustainable innovation and international trade. The delegation will showcase Dutch and European innovation in energy transition, circular economy, and sustainable chemistry. Centered around Expo 2025 Osaka, the program will include high-level meetings with Japanese industry and government leaders, sector-specific events, and networking sessions designed to promote international collaboration.

Japan is an important market for Aduro given its leadership in both industrial technology and circular economy initiatives. The country has committed to ambitious recycling and decarbonization targets, supported by the Plastic Resource Circulation Act and its 2050 carbon neutrality strategy. Japanese petrochemical companies are actively pursuing and investing in advanced chemical recycling to secure circular feedstocks for naphtha crackers, with several pilot and commercial-scale projects already underway. This environment creates a strong ecosystem for collaboration, combining government policy, corporate investment, and technology innovation.

Aduro Europe will use this opportunity to present Hydrochemolytic™ Technology (HCT), share recent progress in its development program, and engage with Japanese stakeholders. Through these interactions, Aduro seeks to explore partnerships that could expand the application of HCT in Asia and contribute to Japan’s ongoing efforts to build a circular plastics economy.

“Participating in this trade mission allows Aduro to share our progress with stakeholders in an important market while strengthening our relationships in Asia,” stated Ofer Vicus, CEO at Aduro. “This engagement underscores our commitment to building international partnerships as we advance our commercial path for our Hydrochemolytic™ Technology. With construction of our Next Generation Process pilot plant underway its upcoming commissioning will provide an important opportunity to demonstrate the performance of HCT at pilot scale while engaging international stakeholders seeking solutions to accelerate the circular plastics economy.”

Aduro’s participation will be led on the ground by Eric Appelman, Chief Revenue Officer, who will attend the trade mission in Japan. Mr. Appelman will present Hydrochemolytic™ Technology during program sessions and take part in meetings organized by the delegation with Japanese industry, government, and research stakeholders to explore potential collaborations.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company’s Hydrochemolytic™ Technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21st century.

