XRP Tundra Rolls Out Automated Yield Protocol for XRP Holders





XRP Tundra launches an automated yield protocol on the XRP Ledger, allowing holders to earn predictable staking rewards through Cryo Vaults and a dual-token framework spanning Solana and XRPL.

LISBON, Portugal, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XRP Tundra has introduced an automated yield protocol that allows XRP holders to generate predictable returns directly on the XRP Ledger (XRPL). The system, built around Cryo Vaults, addresses a long-standing gap for XRP, which until now lacked a native staking mechanism.

Addressing the Lack of Native Staking

Despite its central role in payments and market liquidity, XRP has long lacked the staking features available on Ethereum or Solana. Holders were limited to speculation or off-ledger platforms that carried additional risk. XRP Tundra’s Cryo Vaults address this limitation by keeping assets on the XRP Ledger while distributing rewards automatically, reducing custodial exposure.

How the Protocol Works

Cryo Vaults allow commitments of 7, 30, 60, or 90 days, with longer lock-ups earning higher rewards. Flexibility is provided through Frost Keys, non-fungible tokens that adjust multipliers or shorten lock-up periods.

“By combining automation with on-ledger security, we wanted to make staking accessible while preserving control for holders,” the XRP Tundra team explained.

Alongside the staking system, XRP Tundra has introduced a dual-token structure. Purchases in the presale deliver two assets: TUNDRA-X, issued on XRPL as a governance and reserve token, and TUNDRA-S, issued on Solana to support DeFi applications. The fixed supply is 200 million TUNDRA-X and 100 million TUNDRA-S, with allocations set for presale participants (40%), staking rewards (25%), ecosystem development (10%), the team and advisors under vesting (10%), and reserves for liquidity and strategy.





Security and Verification

Independent audits have been completed with Cyberscope , Solidproof , and Freshcoins . The development team has also passed KYC verification with Vital Block , adding a level of transparency not always present in presale projects.

The presale is now open, giving participants access to both Solana- and XRPL-based tokens through a single contribution. For XRP holders, the new protocol introduces the first structured, on-ledger option to generate yield in addition to liquidity.

About XRP Tundra

XRP Tundra is a cross-chain initiative aimed at broadening the role of XRP through staking, governance, and future decentralized finance applications. Its protocol combines Cryo Vaults for automated rewards, Frost Keys for customizable strategies, and a dual-token system spanning XRPL and Solana. Development plans also include GlacierChain, a DeFi layer for XRP with lending, automated market makers, and derivatives.

