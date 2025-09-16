Allergy Immunotherapy Market Size to Reach USD 4.01 Billion by 2032 as Sublingual Immunotherapy Gains Momentum and Reduces Long-Term Healthcare Cost | SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allergy Immunotherapy Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider research, the Allergy Immunotherapy Market size was USD 1.77 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 4.01 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 9.48% during the forecast period 2024–2032. In 2023, U.S. market contributed USD 0.52 billion and forecasted to grow at a 9.19% CAGR and reach USD 1.14 billion by 2032, which is indicative of high acceptance of advanced allergy treatments in the U.S.





Public Health & Preventive Care Insights

The problem of allergic rhinitis remains a significant public health issue worldwide impacting work productivity, quality of life and healthcare costs. Immunotherapy is now considered a preventative therapy that can change the course of the disease and reduce the risk of asthma.

Long-term complications are a priority however, especially with children and young adults, and healthcare systems have been focusing on programs aimed at early intervention. Preventive care initiatives together with proficiency diagnostic mechanisms have heightened patient participation in allergy immunotherapy programs, thus fuelling demand in an immediate capacity.

Major Companies in the Allergy Immunotherapy Market Include:

Segmentation Dynamics

On the basis of treatment type, subcutaneous immunotherapy (SCIT) accounted for a large share of 65.14% in 2023, indicating the clear clinical effectiveness of SCIT and a high degree of physician adoption. SCIT remains the golden standard for severe allergies with indication for supervised administration. So, although sublingual immunotherapy (SLIT) is expected to flourish at the highest CAGR of 9.62% throughout the forecast period, it will be the convenience and non-invasiveness of SLIT that will significantly improve adherence rates, given that patients can self-administer therapy at home.

By type, the segment continues to be dominating due to the higher share generated by tablets with 55.17% share owing to regulatory approvals for grass, ragweed and house dust mite tablets which ease the treatment protocols ultimately catering to higher patient adherence. Orally administered drops are still a niche but relevant alternative, especially in areas with limited approval for tablets, and are preferred for children due to flexible dosage forms.

By Allergy Type, Allergic rhinitis holds the largest share of 72.16% of the total immunotherapy market across the globe among all the allergy type. Due to its widespread presence in all age categories and the risk of progression to allergic asthma, if untreated, it is one of the best suited allergens for AIT programs. Novel subsegments as research expands this option beyond traditional desensitization include allergies such as allergic asthma, venom allergies among others which will represent a small but fast-growing subsegment.

Based on the distribution channel, the global revenue of hospital pharmacies in 2023 was 40.11%, as the treatment regimen is often started in this setting with therapies subsequently monitored for compliance. Nonetheless, due to increasing usage of telemedicine via e-prescription retail pharmacies and online pharmacy is growing rapidly. This shift toward direct-to-patient delivery models is likely to further accelerate the accessibility of allergy immunotherapy to patients and drive down barriers to care.

Regional Analysis

In 2023, North America accounted for 38.26% of the global market share on account of high awareness, well established reimbursement, and strong acceptance of immunotherapy protocols among physicians. Europe is the second largest market after the United States, with Germany, France, and the UK dominating due to standardized IMT guidelines and government-supported programs for the management of allergic diseases. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region at a CAGR of 9.96%, due to the growing prevalence of allergies, urbanization, and development of the healthcare infrastructure in economies such as India and China.

Recent News:

June 2024 – ALK revealed that its Board of Directors has endorsed a new corporate strategy, Allergy+, and its financial aspirations until 2028. The Allergy+ strategy aims to affirm ALK's leadership in the allergy immunotherapy market. The strategy also declares the company's commitment to having a strong footprint in food allergy and anaphylaxis therapy, as well as driving innovation to treat related allergic diseases that still pose critical unmet medical needs.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

ENVIRONMENTAL COMPLIANCE METRICS - helps you understand the regulatory pressure and sustainability benchmarks across key markets. Based on the regional prescription trends from 2023, the report highlights how differing regulatory frameworks across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific influence product approvals and market access. It also underscores the impact of stricter environmental and healthcare policies in driving the demand for safer, standardized allergy immunotherapy options.

helps you understand the regulatory pressure and sustainability benchmarks across key markets. Based on the regional prescription trends from 2023, the report highlights how differing regulatory frameworks across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific influence product approvals and market access. It also underscores the impact of stricter environmental and healthcare policies in driving the demand for safer, standardized allergy immunotherapy options. CAPACITY UTILIZATION RATES - helps you identify whether the industry is facing overcapacity or undersupply, which impacts pricing and investment decisions. Analysis of long-term product utilization trends (2020–2032) reveals evolving demand patterns between Subcutaneous Immunotherapy (SCIT) and Sublingual Immunotherapy (SLIT), offering insight into how manufacturers are realigning production capacity to match shifting treatment preferences and improved patient compliance.

- helps you identify whether the industry is facing overcapacity or undersupply, which impacts pricing and investment decisions. Analysis of long-term product utilization trends (2020–2032) reveals evolving demand patterns between Subcutaneous Immunotherapy (SCIT) and Sublingual Immunotherapy (SLIT), offering insight into how manufacturers are realigning production capacity to match shifting treatment preferences and improved patient compliance. SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTION INDEX - helps you identify regions or suppliers at higher risk due to geopolitical or logistical factors. Insights from 2023 regional prescription trends indicate supply constraints in emerging markets, primarily due to limited access to allergen extracts and the challenges associated with cold chain logistics. These findings point to regional vulnerabilities tied to import dependence and uneven treatment availability.

- helps you identify regions or suppliers at higher risk due to geopolitical or logistical factors. Insights from 2023 regional prescription trends indicate supply constraints in emerging markets, primarily due to limited access to allergen extracts and the challenges associated with cold chain logistics. These findings point to regional vulnerabilities tied to import dependence and uneven treatment availability. TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE - helps you uncover opportunities for investment or innovation in underpenetrated areas. Drawing from the treatment type utilization trends through 2032, the report examines the transition from traditional SCIT to more patient-friendly SLIT and emerging immunotherapy innovations. While these technologies are gaining ground in North America and Europe, the data highlights untapped potential in markets, such as Asia and Latin America.

helps you uncover opportunities for investment or innovation in underpenetrated areas. Drawing from the treatment type utilization trends through 2032, the report examines the transition from traditional SCIT to more patient-friendly SLIT and emerging immunotherapy innovations. While these technologies are gaining ground in North America and Europe, the data highlights untapped potential in markets, such as Asia and Latin America. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE - helps you gauge the competitive strength of key players in the market backed by an analysis of their growth projections, market reach, product/service offerings, and recent developments. Supported by data on the incidence and prevalence of allergic conditions and regional prescription trends, the report benchmarks key players based on their geographic footprint, treatment portfolios, and adaptability to evolving clinical guidelines. It also explores ongoing pipeline developments and competitive strategies in high-burden regions.

Allergy Immunotherapy Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 1.77 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 4.01 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.48 % From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Treatment Type (Subcutaneous Immunotherapy, Sublingual Immunotherapy)



• By Type (Tablets, Drops)



• By Allergy Type (Allergic Rhinitis, Allergic Asthma, Others)



• By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy) Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

