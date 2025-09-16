Marias Technology Announces the Availability of Software Services

COVINGTON, Ohio, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marias Technology, a provider of software testing and implementation services to the insurance industry, announces software services as its latest offering.

“With our Testing Services, we make sure systems are operating correctly,” said R. Christopher ‘Chris’ Haines, President and CEO of Marias. “In our Implementation Services, we help make sure systems are documented correctly and set up appropriately. Or investigate why systems aren’t performing as they should. With our Software Services, we make systems work.”

Marias now provides services relating to the mechanics of insurance systems in two categories:

Configuration: Many of today’s modern policy administration systems and other insurance solutions feature robust toolsets that allow companies to configure and maintain their own systems, without the need for software developers. The Marias Software Services feature seasoned configuration specialists who are trained and sometimes certified to work with many of these solutions. When you couple Marias’s technical understanding of these systems with its deep insurance knowledge, the value Marias can provide is second to none.

Custom Software Development: Marias’s development staff concentrates on system-to-system communication, integrations, and data extraction. Marias has integrated third-party portals into existing core systems, integrated third-party underwriting data connections into core systems, and created the daily data files MGAs’ systems send to their parents or carriers of record. Marias also can program testing-automation tools.



“We don’t have a system. We will never have a system,” said Haines. “We configure and customize existing systems, regardless of which one you use. Our team has experience with a number of top systems. We can be the sole provider of your configuration and software development needs, or we can work alongside your staff and add capacity. It doesn’t matter to us. Our only goal is to provide the services you need in the model that’s best for your organization.”

About Marias Technology

Marias Technology, headquartered in Covington, Ohio, a privately held company, offers insurance technology services to property/casualty insurance companies of all sizes. Marias has worked with more than 80 companies, running more than 20 different insurance systems. Services range from system testing and configuration, to defining specifications and defect analysis and investigation. For more information, please visit www.mariastechnology.com , email info@mariastechnology.com , or call 866-611-2212.

