Intermex Payroll Mastercard Program Now Offers No-Fee International Wires Through Mobile App and Web

MIAMI, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) (“Intermex” or the “Company”), a leading money remittance provider to Latin America and the Caribbean, today announced the expansion of its Payroll Card Program in partnership with Central Payments. The program enables U.S. employers to digitize payroll disbursement at no additional cost to employers, eliminating the burden of issuing paper checks or handling cash. Employees gain fast, secure access to their wages and the digital economy.

“Employers carry a huge operational burden when running payroll with cash and checks. At Intermex, we can eliminate this in just days by digitizing the disbursement process at no cost for employers or employees,” said Marcelo Theodoro, Chief Digital, Product and Marketing Officer for Intermex. “Employees paid by check are often excluded from the digital economy and may incur significant fees to cash their wages. Adopting the Intermex Payroll Program provides an economic opportunity and a new level of care for employees.”

As part of this initiative, Intermex and Central Payments also launched a new feature that allows Intermex Payroll cardholders to send international wires with no transfer fee directly from the Intermex mobile app and web platform.

“By combining payroll and remittance services, Intermex Digital delivers a convenient and cost-effective solution for our consumers,” added Theodoro. “This innovation reflects our vision of financial inclusion, helping employees and their families reduce costs and expand access to trusted financial tools.”

“Together with Intermex, we’re bridging payroll, payments, and remittances into one seamless digital experience. This partnership empowers employees and their families by reducing costs and expanding access to financial tools they can trust,” said Eric Cotton, Central Payments President and Chief Payments Officer.

The no-fee wire feature underscores how payroll and digital remittance solutions can save families money, reduce reliance on costly check-cashing services, and expand access to financial tools anytime, anywhere.

About Intermex

Founded in 1994, Intermex enables consumers to send money from the United States, Canada, Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom, and Germany to more than 60 countries. The company provides digital money movement through agent retailers, company-operated stores, mobile apps, and websites. Transactions are fulfilled and paid through thousands of retail and bank locations worldwide. Intermex is headquartered in Miami, Florida, with international offices in Puebla, Mexico; Guatemala City, Guatemala; London, England; and Madrid, Spain. For more information, visit www.intermexonline.com

Intermex Contact

Alex Sadowski

IR@intermexusa.com

About Central Payments

Central Payments is a US-based payments organization built by bankers to serve the unique needs of today’s financial services industry. We architect, build, and fully administer payment programs for a variety of use cases in card issuance, digital wallets, and money movement – serving banks and brands.

For more information, visit https://central-payments.com/.

The Intermex Payroll Mastercard® is issued by Central Bank of Kansas City, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license by Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard is a registered trademark, and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated.

*Other fees and terms may apply.