zSpace Expands Automotive Training with New Electric Vehicle and Hybrid Technology Applications

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZSPC), a leader in immersive augmented reality (AR) solutions for education, today introduced two new applications designed to further support training in electric and hybrid vehicle technologies. As the automotive industry transitions rapidly toward new energy vehicles, these tools provide schools and workforce programs with a safe and accessible way to prepare students for careers in automotive service and repair.

The Electric Vehicle Maintenance application helps learners build skills in fault diagnosis and safety procedures specific to new energy vehicles. Students can practice component recognition, perform safety inspections, and work through simulated fault scenarios in a virtual environment—an approach that reduces equipment costs and mitigates real-world safety risks.

Electric Vehicle Maintenance Video

The Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Structure Technology application offers an in-depth look at how electric and hybrid vehicles are built and operated. Using interactive 3D models and animations, students can explore engines, powertrains, transmissions, and structural components to better understand complex automotive systems.

Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Structure Technology Video

Capabilities at a Glance:

Available across zSpace AIO and Inspire with zView compatibility

Multilingual support in English, Chinese (Simplified), and Spanish

Exploded views and animated workflows for steering, suspension, and powertrain systems

Streamlined deployment through App Manager with flexible licensing options

Both applications are now available through the zSpace App Manager. Institutions interested in integrating them into their automotive technology programs can email sales@zspace.com.

About zSpace

zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZSPC) delivers innovative augmented reality (AR) and AI-powered immersive learning experiences that improve educational outcomes and prepare learners for future careers. Serving K-12 STEM, K-12 CTE, post-secondary CTE, and workforce development programs, zSpace accelerates mastery and connects education to real-world applications through dynamic, hands-on content. Trusted by over 3,500 school districts, technical centers, community colleges, and universities, zSpace enables students and educators to safely experience learning that would otherwise be dangerous, impossible, counterproductive, or expensive using traditional methods. Headquartered in San Jose, California, zSpace holds over 70 patents in immersive technology. Our "learning by doing" solutions have been proven to enhance the learning process and drive higher student achievement, as evidenced by a study on the utility of 3D virtual reality technologies for student knowledge gains published in the Journal of Computer Assisted Learning in 2021.

Press Contact:

Amanda Austin

Sr. Marketing Director

zSpace, Inc.

pr@zspace.com