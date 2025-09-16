SAMBAZON Announces Ten-Store Agreement for South Carolina and Georgia

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAMBAZON®, the pioneer and industry leader in Açaí-based food and beverages, has announced a franchise agreement with Açaí SC, to open 10 new Açaí bowl shops over the next five years across South Carolina and coastal Georgia, including Charleston, Columbia, Myrtle Beach, and Savannah. The first location is expected to open in the Charleston area prior to Q2 of 2026, which will mark the company’s first brick-and-mortar locations in both states.

Açaí SC is led by veteran operator Parag Patel. Parag has held leadership positions at various quick-service locations, while serving as a master franchisee of Wing Snob, one of the largest players in the chicken wing space.

“SAMBAZON is the clear leader in the açaí space, with an unbelievably delicious product and a supply chain that has been proven over the course of decades,” said Parag. “Charleston and the surrounding areas are wonderful communities, and I’m looking forward to offering residents a taste of the best açaí on the planet in the coming months.”

For more information about SAMBAZON’s franchise program, visit www.sambazon.com/franchise.

About SAMBAZON

SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls is a modern fast food concept from SAMBAZON, the pioneer and recognized global leader in Açaí. At the heart of every bowl and smoothie is SAMBAZON’s organic and Fair Trade certified Açaí, wild harvested and produced in SAMBAZON's two advanced, eco-friendly processing facilities in Brazil, upholding the highest standards of quality and traceability “from the palm of the tree to the palm of your hand.” Recognized in 2024 by Condé Nast Traveler as one of the world’s “Unforgettable Airport Meals,” the menu features handcrafted Açaí bowls, superfood smoothies, and savory snacks like traditional Brazilian cheese bites. The company has spent the past two decades building the most transparent and well-respected supply chain in the world and is now leveraging its best-in-class supply chain and executive team to create the next generation of healthy quick-service locations. To learn more about SAMBAZON, visit www.sambazon.com or follow @sambazon on Instagram.

SAMBAZON Media Contact:

Blythe Beaubien

blythe@fikacollective.com

415-680-0821

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d11718f4-41c7-4a8a-9941-385c443cf4af