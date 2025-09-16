Rezolve Ai Strengthens Leadership with Appointment of Former Microsoft Retail Head Crispin Lowery as EVP, Growth

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), a leader in proprietary AI-powered commerce solutions, today announced the appointment of Crispin Lowery as Executive Vice President, Growth.

Lowery, who most recently led Microsoft’s Retail & Consumer Goods (EMEA) and spent eight years at Google, will spearhead Rezolve’s global expansion as the company scales adoption of its Brain Commerce platform. His appointment underscores Rezolve’s strategy of attracting world-class talent from big tech to accelerate growth in the $30 trillion global retail market.

Catalyst for Growth

Lowery’s appointment comes on the heels of a string of milestones for Rezolve including the launch of Visual Search, the deepening of its Crypto Wallet initiative with the rollout of the USAT stablecoin and rising institutional support following the Company’s inclusion in the Russell 2000 and 3000 indices. With ARR projected to exceed $100 million by the end of 2025, Rezolve is aligning its leadership team with the scale of its opportunity.

“I joined Rezolve because it sits at the convergence of two massive shifts, the rise of AI-driven commerce and the mainstreaming of crypto payments,” said Crispin Lowery, EVP Growth at Rezolve Ai. “This combination has the power to completely reshape how retailers engage with consumers and how payments flow across the global economy. Rezolve owns its technology, is proving ROI at speed, and is aligned with partners like Microsoft, Google, and Tether. That’s why I believe Rezolve is uniquely positioned to lead the next wave of disruption in retail and payments worldwide.”

“Crispin brings the rare mix of retail operator experience and big-tech scale,” said Daniel M. Wagner, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Rezolve Ai. “At Microsoft and Google he helped transform how global retailers adopt technology. At Rezolve, he will accelerate our mission to turn every interaction into value and cement our position as the leader in AI-powered commerce.”

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is an industry leader in AI-powered solutions, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. The Brain Suite delivers advanced tools that harness artificial intelligence to optimize processes, improve decision-making, and enable seamless digital experiences. For more information, visit www.rezolve.com .

