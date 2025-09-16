Resilinc Chief Customer Officer April Oman Named Winner of 2025 Women in Supply Chain Award

MILPITAS, CA, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MILPITAS, Calif., September 16, 2025 — Supply & Demand Chain Executive has named April Oman, Chief Customer Officer at Resilinc, as one of the winners of the 2025 Women in Supply Chain Award, in the Workforce Innovators category. This award honors female supply chain leaders whose accomplishments, mentorship, and examples set the foundation for women across all levels of the industry.

Oman is widely recognized as a transformative, proactive global customer success executive with a proven ability to build customer-centric organizations. Fittingly, the theme for this year’s award was Think Outside the Box. Throughout her career, April has applied her intellectual curiosity and bias toward action to improve customer journeys, enacting the strategies, processes, and technologies that maximize value for clients in ways that required innovation and a forward-looking mindset. Her guiding belief is that leadership is a privilege: one that must inspire a “One Team” culture rooted in collaboration, transparency, accountability, and innovation.

At Resilinc, Oman leads global customer success and engagement, ensuring that organizations not only benefit from Resilinc’s supply chain risk and compliance offerings but also extract lasting value from them. Her leadership philosophy has directly contributed to measurable gains in customer adoption, retention, and growth, while simultaneously helping enterprises navigate disruptions, regulations, and geopolitical risk. April is also responsible for bringing the speed, value and efficiency of agentic AI in the supply chain to Resilinc customers.

“April exemplifies what it means to be a customer-first leader,” said Kamal Ahluwalia, CEO of Resilinc. “Her ability to bridge strategy with execution, and her passion for building organizations that thrive on collaboration and accountability, are helping Resilinc’s customers succeed in one of the most transformative business environments of our lifetime.”

Reflecting on the award, April Oman said:

“I am deeply honored to be recognized alongside so many incredible women in supply chain. To me, leadership is about enabling others to succeed. At Resilinc, that means creating an environment of collaboration and innovation, driving not just customer success but also industry-wide resilience. This recognition is much more about our customers and colleagues and their achievements than it is about me or any individual.”

“Every year, the award winners amaze me. Regardless of the disruptions, economic uncertainty, and other industry challenges, these women in supply chain winners are doing remarkable things for their communities, organizations and teams,” said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Co-Founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum. “In correlation with the theme of this year’s Women in Supply Chain Forum, these female logistics leaders are rising up; they’re strengthening leadership pipelines, enforcing a people-first leadership approach, spearheading new product introductions, and transforming the way the industry views women in supply chain. I couldn’t be more proud of this year’s winners.”

The full list of winners can be viewed here: https://sdce.me/rxh91fyk. Recipients will be honored at this year’s Women in Supply Chain Forum, taking place Nov. 18–20, 2025 in Clearwater Beach, Fla. Learn more at www.WomenInSupplyChainForum.com.

About Resilinc

Resilinc, a leading supply chain risk management solution, empowers companies to predict, mitigate, and quickly respond to disruptions. Our AI-powered supplier-customer collaboration platform backed by supplier-validated data provides real-time disruption monitoring, deep sub-tier visibility with part-site mapping, and predictive analytics. Resilinc enables companies to identify, analyze, and manage risks like compliance, supplier performance, extreme weather, and geopolitics to ensure operational resilience and a competitive advantage.

About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum.

