Proscia Expands AWS Collaboration to Advance Precision Medicine with AWS HealthImaging Integration

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proscia ® , a pathology AI company, today announced the next step in its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to address two of digital pathology’s most pressing challenges: managing surging data volumes and standardizing siloed data. It has integrated its Concentriq ® platform for pathology from drug discovery to diagnostics with AWS HealthImaging to provide laboratories and life sciences organizations with a cloud-native foundation, accelerating routine workflows and fueling AI-driven precision medicine initiatives. AWS HealthImaging is a HIPAA-eligible service for storing, analyzing, and sharing whole slide images in the cloud at petabyte scale.

Pathology provides one of the most detailed and direct profiles of diseases like cancer, informing up to 70% of clinical decisions.1 Concentriq, delivered as a Software-as-a-Service on AWS, maximizes the value of this data by combining proven workflows, interoperability, and native AI with enterprise-grade security, storage optimization, and elastic scalability for cost-effective performance at scale. Concentriq now supports AWS HealthImaging, delivering critical benefits for customers managing whole slide image data, including:



A Deepening AWS Collaboration

The integration with AWS HealthImaging builds on Proscia’s longstanding collaboration with AWS. As a member of the AWS Partner Network (APN), Proscia delivers fully managed, cloud-native deployments of Concentriq, helping laboratories adopt and operationalize AI-driven pathology with greater speed and agility. Today, 70% of Proscia customers run Concentriq on AWS, achieving implementations up to 5x faster and lowering total cost of ownership compared to legacy or on-premises systems.

As an APN member, Proscia has reached several key milestones, including:

Acceptance into the AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program , a co-sell program for AWS Partners that provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. This validates Proscia’s architecture and security posture and unlocks co-selling support and collaboration with AWS field sellers.

, a co-sell program for AWS Partners that provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. This validates Proscia’s architecture and security posture and unlocks co-selling support and collaboration with AWS field sellers. Participation in the AWS ISV Workload Migration Program , a program that supports APN members with a SaaS offering on AWS to drive and deliver workload migrations, helping laboratories transition from legacy or on-premises systems to Concentriq on AWS with faster timelines. Customers also benefit from financial incentives to offset the costs of cloud migration.

, a program that supports APN members with a SaaS offering on AWS to drive and deliver workload migrations, helping laboratories transition from legacy or on-premises systems to Concentriq on AWS with faster timelines. Customers also benefit from financial incentives to offset the costs of cloud migration. Concentriq AP and Concentriq LS are available in AWS Marketplace, simplifying the purchase and management of Concentriq within customers' AWS Marketplace accounts. Spending on Proscia’s software can help customers retire their Enterprise Discount Plan quotas.



"Expanding our collaboration with AWS through the AWS HealthImaging integration builds on the success we’ve collectively achieved in helping leading laboratories and life sciences organizations scale AI in pathology," said Coleman Stavish, CTO of Proscia. "It reinforces our commitment to interoperability and DICOM standardization while empowering customers to harness the latest cloud services to advance precision medicine."

