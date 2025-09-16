U.S. Dermatology Market Size Projects USD 1041.01 Million by 2034, report Healthcare Experts

Ottawa, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global U.S. dermatology market size was valued at USD 514.58 million in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 1041.01 million by 2034, rising at a 7.3% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The growth of the market is driven by the rising prevalence of skin conditions and increasing disposable income, which aligns with the awareness and spending on treatment and focus on appearance, which fuels the growth of the market.

Key Takeaways

By product type, the cosmetic dermatology segment held a dominant presence in the U.S. dermatology market in 2024.

By product type, the surgical dermatology segment is anticipated to show lucrative growth in the market during the forecast period.

By application, the acne segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

By application, the dermatitis segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period.

By end-use, the skin clinics segment led the market in 2024.



Market Overview & Potential

Dermatology is a field of science that involves the study, research, diagnosis, and management of skin, hair, and nail disorders. Skin is the largest organ of the body, serving as a barrier to protect internal organs. Hence, the maintenance of good skin condition is essential to prevent severe chronic disorders. Dermatologists are medical professionals who diagnose and treat skin disorders.

The different types of treatments available include medications (externally applied or injected), ultraviolet therapy, surgical procedures, and cosmetic procedures. Some of the common conditions that need treatment include acne, eczema, hair loss, nail fungus, psoriasis, and skin cancer.

What is the Growth Potential Responsible for The Growth of The U.S. Dermatology Market?

The U.S. dermatology market is driven by an increasing prevalence of skin conditions like acne, psoriasis, and skin cancer. The U.S. dermatology market is also fueled by increasing public awareness of skin health and a rising demand for both medical and cosmetic dermatological services. A significant rise in the number of people experiencing skin conditions such as acne, eczema, psoriasis, and skin cancer is a key driver of demand for dermatological treatments and devices.

Advances in dermatology, including high-resolution imaging devices like dermatoscopes and OCT, 3D visualization, and AI-powered tools, have improved diagnostic accuracy and treatment effectiveness. Technological innovations, such as tele-dermatology and high-resolution imaging, along with an aging population seeking anti-aging and skin cancer treatments, are also driving market growth.

Global Dermatology Market Growth

The global dermatology market size is calculated at USD 1.41 billion in 2024, grew to USD 1.50 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 2.75 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 6.94% between 2025 and 2034.

What Are the Growing Trends Associated with the U.S. Dermatology Market?

Technological Advancements:

The market is seeing a rise in advanced devices, including lasers, dermatoscopes, and LED light therapy devices for both medical and aesthetic applications.



Focus on Safety and Efficacy:

There is a growing emphasis on developing and using safer, more targeted treatments and procedures to minimize potential side effects.



Precision Medicine:

Integration of precision medicine, including genetic profiling, to tailor treatments for better outcomes is a significant trend.



Biologics and Targeted Therapies:

The development and adoption of advanced treatments like biologics and targeted therapies are addressing diseases at a molecular level.



Tele Dermatology Growth:

The adoption of tele dermatology is increasing, offering convenient remote access to diagnosis and treatment and improving accessibility to care.



What Is the Growing Challenge in the U.S. Dermatology Market?

U.S. dermatology is facing several challenges, including a growing shortage of physicians, consolidation in private equity that's leading to disparities, reimbursement problems, and rising practice costs. There are also concerns about safety and regulation for new treatments, staffing shortages, and meeting the increasing demand for digital patient services. The demand for dermatological care is on the rise, driven by the prevalence of skin diseases and aesthetic concerns, but this is being hindered by workforce shortages and limited access to care in underserved areas.

Segmental Insights

By Product Type,

Which Product Type Segment Dominated the U.S. Dermatology Market In 2024?

The cosmetic dermatology segment held a dominant presence in the U.S. dermatology market in 2024. Cosmetic dermatology in the US is expanding rapidly, driven by growing demand for non-invasive procedures such as Botox, fillers, laser treatments, and chemical peels. Rising consumer awareness about skin aesthetics and anti-aging solutions supports the growth of this segment. With technological advancements and social media influence, cosmetic dermatology continues to see high adoption among younger as well as older demographics.

The surgical dermatology segment is anticipated to show lucrative growth in the market during the forecast period. Surgical dermatology addresses medical and reconstructive needs, including skin cancer surgeries, mole removals, and advanced dermatologic procedures. The increasing incidence of skin cancer in the US has heightened demand for specialized surgical interventions. In addition, reconstructive surgeries and corrective procedures provide long-term outcomes for patients, making surgical dermatology an essential pillar of the overall dermatology market.

By Application,

How Did Acne Segment Dominated the U.S. Dermatology Market In 2024?

The acne segment held the largest share of the market in 2024. Acne treatment remains a leading application segment in the US dermatology market. High prevalence of acne among teenagers and young adults has created consistent demand for dermatology consultations and treatments. Options range from topical and oral medications to advanced therapies like laser and light-based solutions, making acne management a core part of dermatology services.

The dermatitis segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period. Dermatitis management, including atopic and contact dermatitis, is another critical area. Rising cases due to pollution, allergens, and lifestyle changes contribute to the demand for medical dermatology services. Dermatologists provide prescription medications, advanced creams, and biologics to manage symptoms, improving patients' quality of life. This segment continues to expand as awareness and early diagnosis improve.

By End-Use,

Which End Use Segment Dominated The U.S. Dermatology Market In 2024?

The skin clinics segment led the market in 2024. Skin clinics serve as the primary end-use channel for dermatology services in the US. These clinics cater to both cosmetic and medical dermatology needs, offering personalized treatments and advanced technologies under one roof. Increasing consumer preference for specialized skin care centers over general hospitals has supported the steady expansion of skin clinics across urban and suburban areas.

Recent Developments

In September 2024, Elanco Animal Health, Inc. announced that it received the U.S. FDA approval for Zenrelia, a JAK inhibitor, to treat pruritus with allergic dermatitis and atopic dermatitis in dogs of at least 12 years. Zenrelia is a safe, highly effective, and convenient oral drug that blocks the pathways involved in allergic itch.

In August 2024, Galderma received U.S. FDA approval for its Nemluvio (nemolizumab) as a pre-filled pen for subcutaneous injection to treat adult patients with prurigo nodularis. Nemluvio inhibits L-31 cytokine signaling to target itch, inflammation, altered epidermal differentiation, and fibrosis.

U.S. Dermatology Market Key Players

Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Azitra, Inc.

Castle Biosciences

Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Centaur Labs

DermaSensor

Kenvue, Inc.

Novartis AG

Organon & Co.

Revance Therapeutics

Sadick Research Group

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Segments Covered in The Report

By Product Type

Cosmetic Dermatology

Surgical Dermatology

Medical Dermatology

Dermatopathology

Pediatric Dermatology

Cutaneous Lymphoma

Dermatoimmunology

Others

By Application

Acne

Dermatitis

Psoriasis

Skin Cancer

Rosacea

Alopecia

Others



By End-Use

Skin Clinics

Hospitals

Other



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

