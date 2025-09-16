Delinea Secret Server Advances to “Under Assessment” for FedRAMP High Authorization

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delinea, a pioneering provider of solutions for securing human and machine identities through centralized authorization, has reached the “Under Assessment” stage for FedRAMP High authorization of its industry-leading Privileged Access Management (PAM) solution, Secret Server. This milestone marks significant progress toward delivering one of the most secure and resilient PAM solutions available to the U.S. federal government in partnership with UberEther.

FedRAMP High is the most rigorous standard for protecting the U.S. government’s most sensitive, unclassified data in cloud environments. Moving to the Under Assessment stage demonstrates that Secret Server has successfully completed FedRAMP readiness requirements and is now undergoing a comprehensive evaluation by an accredited Third Party Assessment Organization (3PAO).

“Reaching the Under Assessment milestone is validation of the speed and determination with which we’re delivering a FedRAMP High-ready PAM solution,” said Art Gilliland, CEO at Delinea. “Identity has emerged as the front line of today’s threat environment amid AI-driven attacks, and federal agencies need modern PAM solutions they can trust to defend their most critical systems and unclassified data. Moving forward in the FedRAMP journey together with UberEther reaffirms our shared commitment to providing resilient, compliant authorization that strengthens identity security, streamlines government operations, and meets Zero Trust mandates.”

Delinea’s partnership with UberEther has been instrumental in accelerating its FedRAMP journey. By pairing Delinea’s enterprise-grade PAM capabilities with UberEther’s expertise in secure infrastructure deployment, the two companies are helping U.S. federal agencies reduce both risk and complexity in managing privileged access, enabling federal organizations to:

Safeguard privileged credentials in a centralized, encrypted vault;

Discover and manage all service, application, administrator, and root accounts;

Automate provisioning, enforce password policies, and rotate credentials;

Delegate access through RBAC, workflows, and third-party approvals; and

Monitor and record privileged sessions to detect and prevent misuse.



“Momentum is everything in government security, and advancing to Under Assessment demonstrates real progress toward a FedRAMP High Authorized PAM solution,” said Matt Topper, CEO of UberEther. “Our collaboration with Delinea ensures federal agencies can access modern, identity-first security at the speed of need — getting the critical capabilities required to both strengthen resilience and streamline their operations exactly when mission demands require them.”

This milestone builds on Delinea’s continued recognition as an identity security leader, where its PAM solutions have been consistently recognized in top industry analyst reports, including Gartner, Forrester, KuppingerCole, EMA, and Frost & Sullivan.

To learn more about the Delinea Secret Server and sign up for a demo, visit: https://delinea.com/products/secret-server

About Delinea

Delinea is a pioneer in securing human and machine identities through intelligent, centralized authorization, empowering organizations to seamlessly govern their interactions across the modern enterprise. Leveraging AI-powered intelligence, Delinea’s leading cloud-native Identity Security Platform applies context throughout the entire identity lifecycle – across cloud and traditional infrastructure, data, SaaS applications, and AI. It is the only platform that enables you to discover all identities – including workforce, IT administrator, developers, and machines – assign appropriate access levels, detect irregularities, and respond to threats in real-time. With deployment in weeks, not months, 90% fewer resources to manage than the nearest competitor, and a 99.995% uptime, the Delinea Platform delivers robust security and operational efficiency without complexity. Learn more about Delinea on LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.