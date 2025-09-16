Snail Games Alongside Frozen Way Games Strengthens Global Market Presence With Honeycomb: The World Beyond at Tokyo Game Show 2025

CULVER CITY, Calif., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail Games” or the “Company”), a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, announced that Honeycomb: The World Beyond will be showcased at Tokyo Game Show 2025, marking another key step in the title’s global debut ahead of its official global launch on November 6, 2025.

The announcement follows a successful showcase at Gamescom 2025, one of the world’s largest international gaming events with over 357,000 visitors from 128 countries. With Gamescom now concluded, Honeycomb: The World Beyond turns its focus to Tokyo Game Show, which welcomed more than 274,000 attendees in 2024 and remains one of the most influential gateways to the Asian market. Together, these events reinforce Snail’s strategy of building worldwide awareness and connecting with diverse gaming audiences ahead of launch.

At Tokyo Game Show 2025, attendees will be among the first in Asia to experience the latest pre-launch build of Honeycomb: The World Beyond, a cozy survival sandbox where players take on the role of Hennessy, a pioneering bioengineer tasked with ensuring humanity’s survival on the lush and dynamic planet of Sota7. Combining scientific experimentation, exploration, and strategic base building, the title is designed to resonate with global audiences who seek both immersive discovery and accessible gameplay.

By leveraging two of the world’s largest trade events back-to-back, Snail Games and Frozen Way Games intend to execute a coordinated global strategy designed to maximize market penetration, expand their international player base, and strengthen portfolio visibility across key regions. These activations not only highlight Honeycomb: The World Beyond’s broad appeal but also reinforce Snail Games’ commitment to scaling its reach, leveraging its proven expertise in the sandbox survival genre to expand beyond the ARK franchise, and aligning its portfolio with consumer demand in diverse global markets.

Tokyo Game Show 2025 takes place September 25–28 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, where Honeycomb: The World Beyond will be playable at the General Exhibition Area, 06-C02.