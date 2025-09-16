DemandScience Launches Ionic and Labs to End B2B Marketing’s “Data Mirage”

DANVERS, MA, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Danvers, MA – Sept 16, 2025 – DemandScience , a global leader in B2B performance marketing solutions, today announced the launch of Ionic and Labs, two offerings designed to end the “Marketing Data Mirage,” the false confidence created by unreliable signals, disconnected platforms, and content that fails to connect. DemandScience helps B2B marketers identify real buyers, orchestrate campaigns across channels, and create content that resonates, so every marketing dollar drives pipeline they can trust. Ionic and Labs bring verified buyer intelligence, streamlined orchestration, and expert support together through Central, the company’s new intelligence and insights platform, giving teams one place to build predictable pipeline and growth.

B2B marketers face a landscape crowded with intent providers, orchestration platforms, and execution vendors. Yet despite record volumes of signals and software, confidence in pipeline delivery has rarely been lower. Data silos, phantom intent, disconnected platforms, and content that fails to cut through have left too many teams overspending on activity that doesn’t convert.

“Marketers don’t need another intent score they can’t trust or another platform to manage,” said Derek Schoettle, CEO of DemandScience. “They need confidence that every signal represents a real buyer, that campaigns execute across channels without added complexity, and that content connects. Ionic and Labs deliver all three through the Central platform, giving marketing leaders a force multiplier that turns uncertainty into predictable pipeline and growth.”

“Marketers are constantly challenged to do more with less, but too often we are left chasing intent signals we can’t verify, campaigns that require increasing tech lift, and insights that aren’t meaningful,” said Manoj Jasra, CMO, Emids. “What stands out about DemandScience’s new offerings is how Ionic and Labs promise to simplify end-to-end marketing processes: verified data, support for our orchestration, and insights that will fuel conversions. This translates into greater confidence for marketing teams and results to help drive real growth.”

Ionic, Labs, and Central work together as parts of one unified system, so marketers don’t have to stitch together more platforms or services to get results.

Ionic : the intelligence and orchestration layer that powers every program. It fuses verified buyer data, real-time behavioral signals, and AI-driven orchestration into one closed-loop system, with full transparency into where signals come from, how audiences are built, and how campaigns adapt in real time. And because it’s built into every DemandScience program, there’s no new platform to buy or set up.

the intelligence and orchestration layer that powers every program. It fuses verified buyer data, real-time behavioral signals, and AI-driven orchestration into one closed-loop system, with full transparency into where signals come from, how audiences are built, and how campaigns adapt in real time. And because it’s built into every DemandScience program, there’s no new platform to buy or set up. Labs : the company’s expert-led demand scientist services arm. Labs acts as a force multiplier for client teams by combining human expertise, AI, and Ionic’s intelligence to run dynamic, always-on campaigns across paid media, email, web, content syndication, and events.

: the company’s expert-led demand scientist services arm. Labs acts as a force multiplier for client teams by combining human expertise, AI, and Ionic’s intelligence to run dynamic, always-on campaigns across paid media, email, web, content syndication, and events. Central: the marketing intelligence hub. Central lets marketers track audiences, monitor performance, and surface AI-powered “next best moves” so each campaign compounds on the last.

Together, Ionic, Labs and Central address the four systemic issues marketers face today:

Unreliable Buyer Signals – replace vague intent scores and unverified AI clicks with verified signals from real buyers. Content Fatigue – break through the AI-fueled content noise with content intelligence that makes content resonate and convert. Siloed Orchestration - eliminate platform sprawl and heavy lifting by using managed multi-channel activation that adapts to real-time buyer intelligence. Fragmented Optimization – reduce multi-channel friction with a system that compounds performance cycle after cycle.

“Our mission is to restore predictability and confidence to B2B marketing,” said Schoettle. “With Ionic and Labs, marketers can align verified signals, orchestration, and content in a single system (Central), so every budget dollar goes to reaching real buyers and driving predictable growth.”

Ionic, Labs and Central are available now globally.

About DemandScience

DemandScience is redefining how B2B marketers build and progress pipelines through a fully consolidated and managed solution that combines content syndication, advertising, web personalization, email, data services, events, and content creation. At our core is Ionic, our proprietary intelligence and orchestration engine. Acting as a force multiplier to client teams, Labs combines human expertise, AI and Ionic’s intelligence to execute dynamic, always-on campaigns. Customers simply log into Central, our marketing intelligence hub, to track audience insights, campaign performance, and surface AI-powered next-best moves.

With no platform fees or tools to manage, DemandScience removes operational friction to make performance marketing simpler, scalable, and outcome-driven. Connect with us on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , and Instagram .

