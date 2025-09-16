Kelyniam Global Inc. to Present at the Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum September 18th

CANTON, Conn., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelyniam Global (OTC:KLYG), a maker of custom cranial implants, today announced that Terrance Kurtenbach, CFO, will present live at the Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on September 18th, 2025.

DATE: September 18th

TIME: 10:00 AM EDT

LINK: REGISTER HERE

Company management will be available for 1x1 meetings: September 18 (PM), 19, 22. Please use this link for scheduling.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Kelyniam has both sales momentum and additional product line enhancements to present to the current market. Surgeons who like the osteointegrative benefits of implants can find similar or better results with the CustomizedBone© (hydroxyapatite) implant Kelyniam licensed exclusively from Finceramica Spa of Italy. Together with the OsteoStrip© and Osteoplug© product lines from Osteopore, Singapore, Kelyniam is well positioned to become the leader in regenerative options for U.S. surgeons.

About Kelyniam

Kelyniam Inc., specializes in the rapid production of custom prosthetics utilizing computer aided design and computer aided manufacturing of advanced medical grade polymers. The Company develops, manufactures, and distributes custom cranial implants for patients. Kelyniam works directly with surgeons, health systems and payors to improve clinical and cost-of-care outcomes. Kelyniam's web site address is Kelyniam.com.

As a cautionary note to investors, certain matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the following: changes in economic conditions; general competitive factors; the Company's ability to execute its service and product sales plans; changes in the status of ability to market products; and the risks described from time to time in the Company's SEC reports.

