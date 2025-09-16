HYCU® Launches New Trust Center and Expands Certifications with SOC2 and FIPS 140-3 Validation to Advance Transparency in Data Protection

Boston, Massachusetts, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., a leader for modern data protection for on-prem, cloud, and SaaS and one of the fastest growing companies in the industry, today announced the company has achieved SOC 2 certification and FIPS 140-3 validation. These achievements come at a time with the company’s launch of the HYCU Trust Center, a self-service portal designed to give customers on-demand visibility, resources, and validation into HYCU’s security, compliance, and privacy practices.

In a market where backup infrastructure is a prime target, fast, verifiable vendor due diligence is essential. Today’s milestones reinforce HYCU’s commitment to secure, transparent, and independently validated data protection for enterprise and government customers, and make it simpler for security teams to validate HYCU as a trusted provider.

“Achieving significant new security certifications like SOC 2 and FIPS 140-3 demonstrate HYCU’s relentless commitment to safeguarding our customers’ data with the highest levels of security and compliance,” said Simon Taylor, Founder and CEO, HYCU. “Whether that meant meeting stringent US Federal standards to ensuring customers are able to keep complete control of their backups, we always prioritize trust and cyber resilience for our customers. With the addition of these certifications and the launch of our new Trust Center, we are not only validating our security posture but also making our practices transparent. This empowers our customers to verify our protections in real time and streamlines their own security review processes.”

New Certifications Highlight Security Credentials in New Trust Center

SOC 2 Type I Certification: HYCU’s platform has been independently assessed for its controls across security, availability, confidentiality, processing integrity, and privacy. The SOC 2 Type I report, conducted under the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) Trust Services Criteria, confirms that HYCU’s infrastructure and internal processes are designed to meet industry-leading security standards. For customers, this provides external validation that HYCU’s platform is secure, auditable, and resilient by design.

FIPS 140-3 Validation: FIPS 140-3 is the U.S. Federal government’s highest standard for cryptographic security. Earning this validation confirms that HYCU’s encryption modules meet the rigorous requirements set by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). For public sector and highly regulated industries, FIPS 140-3 delivers assurance that sensitive data is protected with government-grade encryption, an essential requirement for federal compliance and zero-trust environments.

New HYCU Trust Center Gives Customers and Prospects Direct Access to Real-Time Security Information

Designed to streamline vendor assessments and reduce friction during reviews, the Trust Center eliminates guesswork and reduces time-to-trust.

Customers need to rapidly validate vendor security, and when it comes to validating a data protection solution, the faster the better. HYCU’s new Trust Center gives security and compliance teams immediate access, validation, and automation to ensure HYCU meets their requirements and quickly enable IT teams to start protecting their mission critical workloads with HYCU. Security and compliance teams can quickly verify HYCU’s posture with immediate access to:

Current security and compliance attestations/certifications (e.g., SOC 2, DISA STIG, ISO)

Penetration test summaries

Data privacy documentation (e.g., GDPR, CCPA)

Product security overviews

Cloud architecture and resilience documentation

Why It Matters

HYCU’s approach to data protection is rooted in a simple principle: customers should always retain full control of their data. HYCU’s platform is architected to minimize third-party risk, support sovereign cloud strategies, and deliver secure, zero-trust-ready data protection across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

In addition to SOC 2 and FIPS 140-3 certifications, HYCU’s security credentials include:

DISA STIG compliance : Security hardening guidelines developed by the U.S. Department of Defense

: Security hardening guidelines developed by the U.S. Department of Defense Common Criteria (NIAP) certification : A global standard for security assurance

: A global standard for security assurance Virtual TPM (vTPM) support : Enabling secure cryptographic operations in Nutanix environments

: Enabling secure cryptographic operations in Nutanix environments IS0 270001 Certification

Completion of the AWS Well Architected Review

With these latest milestones, HYCU is one of the only backup and data protection platform provider to meet a comprehensive array of commercial and federal security standards.

