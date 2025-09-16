Go Rentals Appoints Shayma Hesari as Vice President of Marketing

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Go Rentals, the nation’s unparalleled luxury car rental provider tailored to private aviation and experiential hospitality, is pleased to announce the appointment of Shayma Hesari as its new Vice President of Marketing. With original roots in the Bay Area and a background as a former CEO, Shayma brings both strategic insight and unique perspective to her new role.

“I'm passionate about the future of Go Rentals,” said Hesari. “I love tapping into legacy industries through unique business models, and at Go Rentals, the opportunity to innovate within the elite rental space is inspiring. I’m especially proud to lead as a minority woman and first-generation American, and to honor the legacies of my father, a notable engineering leader in Silicon Valley and my mother, who launched her own business before 40, becoming a female founder and CEO in technology despite English being her third language. Their journeys lit a fire inside me, and I’m eager to bring that drive to our growth here.”

Hesari brings a deep background in luxury hospitality and lifestyle marketing, making her uniquely positioned to elevate Go Rentals’ brand within the high-touch travel and leisure space. She previously co-founded Granted, a lifestyle and entertainment platform that partnered with A-list artists and was successfully acquired by Confirmed360 in 2023. Her proven ability to merge creativity with business growth reflects Go Rentals’ commitment to innovation and service excellence. She also previously held the role of VP of Marketing and Product at Confirmed360, a HYBE America organization, where she led integrated marketing strategies and product innovations across emerging verticals. She has consistently advocated women in leadership and minority representation, leveraging her own experiences to mentor others in the industry.

Go Rentals is an elite car rental service focused on personalized experiences, serving customers across the U.S. with unparalleled luxury and convenience. Offering the best equipped selection of vehicles coupled with high-touch white glove service, Go Rentals is redefining excellence in the Car Rental industry.

