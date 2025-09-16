Ultimate Medical Academy Celebrates Over 5,000 Graduates at Fall 2025 Commencement

Tampa, Fla., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA), a nonprofit higher education institution dedicated to empowering students for careers in healthcare, proudly honored more than 5,000 graduates during its Fall 2025 Commencement Ceremony held on Saturday, September 13, at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. The event recognized students who completed their programs between May and September 2025, with over 800 graduates attending in person and many more joining virtually from across the country.

The ceremony marked a milestone for UMA’s growing alumni network, now surpassing 100,000 graduates nationwide. These new alumni are entering the healthcare workforce in critical roles such as medical assistants, pharmacy technicians, patient care technicians and health information technologists—helping to meet the rising demand for skilled professionals in allied health.

The keynote address was delivered by best-selling author, motivational speaker and wounded U.S. Army veteran, J.R. Martinez. His remarkable life story and message of resilience, purpose and reinvention deeply moved the audience. From surviving severe injuries in Iraq to becoming a celebrated voice of hope and transformation, Martinez shared how adversity can be a powerful catalyst for growth. His words resonated with graduates preparing to enter the healthcare field, many of whom have overcome personal and professional challenges of their own.

“Commencement is more than a celebration—it’s a reflection of the grit, heart and determination our students bring to their journey,” said Tom Rametta, President of UMA. “Each graduate represents a story of perseverance and transformation. As they step into the healthcare field, they carry with them not only the skills to succeed, but the compassion to make a difference in the lives of others.”

UMA continues to support its graduates beyond the classroom through robust career services, employer partnerships and lifelong learning opportunities. With the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projecting nearly 2 million healthcare job openings annually through 2032, UMA remains committed to preparing learners to meet the evolving needs of the industry.

About Ultimate Medical Academy:

The need for skilled healthcare workers in the United States continues to grow. Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) is an accredited, nonprofit educational institution that helps to meet that need by equipping and empowering students to do vital work at the heart of healthcare. In addition to offering diploma and degree programs, UMA works closely with healthcare companies to connect students directly to job opportunities.

Based in Tampa, Florida, and operating for 30 years, UMA offers hands-on learning at its main campus in Clearwater, Florida as well as content-rich, interactive programs through its online campus. The institution supports students through every step of their journey with access to academic support, interview and resume coaching, job search assistance, technical support and more.

UMA has 100,000+ alumni and 15,000+ students nationwide. The institution also provides certified continuing medical education (CME) through ongoing training and professional development opportunities to physicians, nurses and other medical professionals throughout the U.S. annually.

UMA is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES, www.abhes.org). The continuing medical education programs are individually accredited and are not included within the institution’s grant of accreditation from ABHES. Learn more by visiting www.ultimatemedical.edu.

