Tenable Ranks #1 in Device Vulnerability and Exposure Management

COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® (NASDAQ: TENB), the exposure management company , today announced that it has been ranked first for 2024 worldwide market share in the IDC Worldwide Device Vulnerability and Exposure Management Market Shares (doc #US53330526, August 2025) report.

Exposure Management is the future of proactive and preventive security, delivering a transformational shift in how organizations measure and reduce cyber risk. Tenable attributes its position as a leading player in the exposure management space to its early adoption of these concepts, strengthened by a robust partner ecosystem and channel-first strategy.

The Tenable One platform unifies data from more than 300 other security tools and Tenable’s own sensors, giving security teams a single, AI-powered view of exposures across the modern attack surface. By normalizing and correlating this data and layering in attack path analytics, Tenable One enables security teams to focus on the exposures most likely to be exploited.

“We believe seven consecutive years of market share leadership is a testament to the trust our customers place in our Tenable One platform every day,” said Mark Thurmond, co-chief executive officer, Tenable. “We remain focused on pushing the envelope of exposure management solutions that help our customers evolve their security strategies and not just stop breaches, but prevent them before they even happen.”

The IDC Market Shares report notes that Tenable aggregates exposure data in a single platform. With more than 300 integrations , Tenable One is the most open and interconnected exposure management platform on the market.

The IDC Market Shares report also highlights Tenable’s recent acquisition of Apex Security to integrate AI security into Tenable. Launched in August 2025, Tenable AI Exposure provides organizations with unprecedented visibility into how AI is being used, where risks may exist, and what controls are needed to securely adopt generative AI tools, all integrated into Tenable One.

According to the IDC Market Shares report, “Exposure management goes further than vulnerability management in providing a holistic view, emphasizing the fusion of multiple exposure sources by bringing together CVEs, unknown assets, misconfigurations, and other types of exposure. With exposure management solutions, organizations can aggregate, de-duplicate, and analyze data from a variety of sources to provide a more accurate assessment of an organization's risk posture.”

"Proactive exposure management is the future as traditional vulnerability detection transforms into holistic risk management and remediation," says Michelle Abraham, senior research director, Security and Trust at IDC. "As attack surfaces expand, organizations must leverage advanced tools to illuminate hidden risks and close critical gaps before exploitation occurs."

This ranking comes on the heels of another milestone: Tenable was also recently named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Exposure Management 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc #US52994525, August 2025).

To read an excerpt of the IDC MarketScape report, visit: http://tenable.com/analyst-research/idc-marketscape-exposure-management-2025-vendor-assessment

About Tenable

Tenable® is the exposure management company, exposing and closing the cybersecurity gaps that erode business value, reputation and trust. The company’s AI-powered exposure management platform radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organizations to protect against attacks from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between. By protecting enterprises from security exposure, Tenable reduces business risk for approximately 44,000 customers around the globe. Learn more at tenable.com .