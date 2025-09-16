South Korea Breast Pump Market Set to Surge USD 41.66 Million by 2034 at 7.44% CAGR

Ottawa, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a study by Towards Healthcare, a sister company of Precedence Research, the South Korea breast pump market size was valued at USD 20.41 million in 2024 and is expected to nearly double to USD 41.66 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 7.44%. The growing number of working women and favorable government support are fueling the global market growth.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/price/5428

Key Takeaways

By product, the closed system segment led the market in 2024 and is expected to grow rapidly in the studied years.

By product, the open system segment is expected to grow at a notable CAGR during 2025-2034.

By technology, the electric pumps segment dominated the market in 2024 and is expected to grow fastest in the coming years.

By technology, the manual pumps segment is expected to grow significantly in the predicted timeframe in the South Korea breast pump market.

By application, the hospital-grade segment led the South Korea breast pump market in 2024 and is expected to witness rapid expansion during 2025-2034.

By application, the personal use segment is expected to grow notably in the studied years.

Market Overview & Potential

A milk extraction from breasts is carried out using a breast pump, which can further store or feed a baby. Primarily, these devices are widely used in maternal and infant health through electric and hospital-grade pumps. The South Korea breast pump market is focusing on the application of AI, IoT, and app connectivity, as well as compact and quiet designs, and hands-free choices. Along with this, South Korea is experiencing a rise in demand for hospital-grade pumps, with a supportive government that fosters maternal health and high technological adoption rates in South Korea.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

What are the Major Drivers Involved in the Market Expansion?

In 2025, the accelerating female workforce participation is mainly impacting the South Korea breast pump market progress. Alongside, the regional government is raising awareness regarding the health advantages of breastfeeding, with a rise in demand for more convenient, portable, and advanced features, especially app connectivity and noise reduction is driving the higher demand for breast pumps. Ongoing innovations are aiming to improve sustainability, and the efficient use of e-commerce platforms is incorporated as a growth factor.

What are the Key Drifts in the Globe?

Globe is promoting maternal mental health and the major benefits of breastfeeding.

In April 2025, Willow Innovations, Inc., a FemTech company committed to offering 1 million hours of maternal mental health support to new mothers nationwide.

In April 2025, Pacify, an industry-leader in doula-led maternal health solutions, collaborated with Seven Starling, a provider of specialized women's mental health care, to develop a comprehensive suite of maternal health benefits for their members.

In January 2024, Annabella, the first of its kind breast pump, made seed funding of $8.5 million and its entrance into the U.S. market.



What is the Developing Challenge in the market?

The South Korea breast pump market has some barriers to its overall expansion, such as supply chain disturbances. Also, the rising expenditure for raw materials is impacting the entire profit and pricing of the breast pumps. Whereas, the growing pressure of smart, sustainable technologies, while handling expenses and rigorous competition, is another hurdle to market growth.

Breast Pump Market Size, Trends and Regional Shares Analysis

The global breast pump market size is calculated at USD 3.23 billion in 2024, grew to USD 3.52 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 7.58 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 8.63% between 2025 and 2034. The growing number of infants and technological advancements drive the market.

Access the in-depth global insight of Breast Pump Market @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/price/5427

Segmental Insights

By product analysis

How did the Closed System Segment Lead the Market in 2024?

In 2024, the closed system segment was dominant in the market and will show the fastest expansion in the South Korea breast pump market. South Africa’s expanding urbanization and a busy lifestyle are driving demand for highly convenient and effective breast pumps to manage professional and personal responsibilities, which ultimately boosts adoption of advanced, portable, and discreet models, such as closed systems. Whereas Medela's Swing Maxi and collaborations are boosting global accessibility to these closed-system pumps.

The open system segment is predicted to expand notably in the coming era. Mainly, this kind of approach encompasses a long-lasting consumer base and evolved brand names, expanding familiarity and continued preference. Advantageous open-system pumps are employed by mothers in require to express milk only intermittently or for shorter durations, instead of those who need to pump often or for extended periods.

Become a valued research partner with us - https://www.towardshealthcare.com/schedule-meeting

By technology analysis

Why did the Electric Pumps Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?

The electric pumps segment registered dominance in the market in 2024 and will expand rapidly in the South Korea breast pump market. This technology is offering prominent wearable designs, advanced features, such as app connectivity for monitoring and control, expanded comfort, and effectiveness. Furthermore, the market is enhancing its inexpensiveness, high-performing models. Elvie, Willow, and Momcozy are established as hands-free, discreet, and powerful wearable pumps, as well as other smart pumps developed with data tracking and lactation consultant support.

Besides this, the manual pumps segment is estimated to expand at a notable CAGR during 2025-2034. These pumps demonstrate several features, including ergonomic handles, soft silicone massage cushions, adjustable suction, and a two-phase stimulation-expression cycle to better mimic a baby's natural feeding rhythm. Alongside the emergence of lightweight and compact pumps that are flexible to carry in a handbag and use on the go for rapid relief or occasional pumping requirements.

By application analysis

What Made the Hospital-Grade Segment Dominant in the Market in 2024?

The hospital-grade segment held a major share of the South Korea breast pump market in 2024 and will expand fastest in the coming years. A rise in disposable incomes enables hospitals and individuals to invest in higher-quality, highly advanced medical devices, like hospital-grade breast pumps is influencing the overall development. The incorporation of advanced hospital-grade pumps uses closed-system technology to prevent milk from entering the pump mechanism, ensuring better hygiene.

And, the personal use segment is anticipated to witness notable growth during 2025-2034. Transforming steps into discreet, in-bra wearable pumps used for freedom of movement and discreet pumping has wider application in personal cases. Other advances are involved in raising the pumping power and greater capacity collection bottles, like the Eufy S1 Pro and Momcozy S12 Pro. Mummed S21 is another widely recommended user-friendly choice that is lightweight, comfortable, and powerful for its price.

Get the latest insights on life science industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership

Recent Developments

In September 2025, Willow Innovations, Inc., the Femtech leader, launched Willow Wave, the first wearable manual breast pump.

In August 2025, Imani, South Korea's leading breast pump manufacturer, announced the official Singapore launch of the Imani i2plus Pro Series.

In August 2025, Philips, a global player in health technology and innovation, launched the Philips Avent Hands-free Breast Pump in India.

In July 2025, Medela, the brand trusted by millions of moms worldwide and the #1 brand in hospitals, unveiled Magic InBra in Canada, the sophisticated wearable breast pump.

In June 2025, Ameda, an innovator in hospital-grade breast pump technology, introduced the GLO Wearable Breast Pump, a powerful, hands-free solution developed for modern moms.



South Korea Breast Pump Market Key Players

Spectra

Imani

Uzin Medicare

Cimilre Co. Ltd.

Bistos Co. Ltd.

Unimom Co. Ltd.

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

The global single-use pump market was valued at US$ 451.81 million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 2,133.2 million by 2034, expanding at a strong CAGR of 15.95% from 2024 to 2034.

The insulin pump market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 9.65%, rising from USD 6.87 billion in 2024 to USD 17.25 billion by 2034 over the period from 2025 to 2034.

The global smart medical devices market stood at US$ 24.82 billion in 2024, increased to US$ 26.62 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach US$ 49 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.26% between 2025 and 2034.

The global digital health monitoring devices market generated US$ 5.23 billion in 2024, is set to rise to US$ 6.22 billion in 2025, and is forecasted to achieve US$ 29.71 billion by 2034, advancing at a notable CAGR of 18.9%.

The global brain-computer interface market is expected to expand from USD 3.21 billion in 2025 to USD 12.87 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 16.7% over the forecast period.

The global biosensors market was valued at USD 30.04 billion in 2024, reached USD 32.64 billion in 2025, and is projected to hit USD 68.72 billion by 2034, advancing at a CAGR of 8.64% between 2025 and 2034.

The global orthopedic 3D printing devices market stood at US$ 2.48 billion in 2024, grew to US$ 2.75 billion in 2025, and is anticipated to reach US$ 6.87 billion by 2034, recording a CAGR of 11.24% from 2025 to 2034.

The U.S. smart wearables market is valued at US$ 22.17 billion in 2024, expected to increase to US$ 26.53 billion in 2025, and projected to reach an impressive US$ 132.22 billion by 2034, growing at a robust CAGR of 19.72%.

The global cell and gene therapy drug delivery devices market is on a strong growth path and is projected to generate substantial revenues, potentially reaching the hundreds of millions between 2025 and 2034.

The global breath analyzers market was valued at US$ 1.022 billion in 2024, expanded to US$ 1.2 billion in 2025, and is forecasted to reach US$ 5.12 billion by 2034, advancing at a significant CAGR of 17.44% between 2025 and 2034.

Segments Covered in The Report

By Product

Open System

Closed System

By Technology

Manual Pumps

Battery-Powered Pumps

Electric Pumps



By Application

Personal Use

Hospital-Grade

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-sample/5428

Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

Access the Dashboard: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/access-dashboard

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research. Dedicated to advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic partnerships that generate actionable insights and transformative breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower life science leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate sustainable growth.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Europe Region: +44 778 256 0738

North America Region: +1 8044 4193 44

APAC Region: +91 9356 9282 04

Web: https://www.towardshealthcare.com

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire

Find us on social platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Medium | Pinterest