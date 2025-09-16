Roadzen Completes First Close of Its India Subsidiary Financing and Upsizes Round to $7 Million Due to Strong Investor Demand

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) ("Roadzen" or the "Company”), a global leader in AI at the convergence of insurance and mobility, today announced the successful first close of its previously-announced India subsidiary financing, raising $4.5 million at a pre-money valuation of the subsidiary of $84 million. Due to strong investor demand, the raise has been upsized to approximately $7 million, with a second close expected shortly.

The financing establishes a standalone valuation for Roadzen’s India business at nearly 25% above the Nasdaq-listed parent Company’s current market capitalization. The subsidiary’s valuation implies a ~$2.00 per share price for Roadzen’s Nasdaq-listed shares. The first close was anchored by some of India’s leading asset managers, including Quant AMC, Team India, Valentis Advisors, and Prime Securities Group.

Rohan Malhotra, Founder and CEO of Roadzen, commented, “Our operations are now fully funded to achieve Adjusted EBITDA breakeven, which we expect to deliver by the final quarter of 2025. Importantly, with this raise, we will have secured more than $11 million this quarter – all at premiums to market cap, with incredible long-term investors, while limiting dilution for shareholders. This positions us to scale aggressively, accelerate innovation across our full-stack AI platform and deliver growth not just in India, but globally.”

Prime Securities Limited acted as the exclusive investment bank on the transaction.

Disclaimer: This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

About Roadzen Inc.

Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) is a global technology company transforming auto insurance using advanced artificial intelligence (AI). Thousands of clients, from the world’s leading insurers, carmakers, and fleets to dealerships and auto insurance agents, use Roadzen’s technology to build new products, sell insurance, process claims, and improve road safety. Roadzen’s pioneering work in telematics, generative AI, and computer vision has earned recognition as a top AI innovator by publications such as Forbes, Fortune, and Financial Express. Roadzen’s mission is to continue advancing AI research at the intersection of mobility and insurance, ushering in a world where accidents are prevented, premiums are fair, and claims are processed within minutes, not weeks. Headquartered in Burlingame, California, the Company has 323 employees across its global offices in the U.S., U.K. and India. To learn more, please visit www.roadzen.ai.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” and “continue,” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the additional closings of the financing described above, anticipated benefits of our products and solutions, business growth in the U.S., U.K. and India, anticipated , strategy, demand for our products, expansion plans, future operations, future operating results, estimated revenues, losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release. Factors that might cause or contribute to such a discrepancy include, but are not limited to, those described in “Risk Factors” in our Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including the annual report on Form 10-K we filed with the SEC on June 26, 2025. We urge you to consider these factors, risks and uncertainties carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to our company or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contacts: IR@roadzen.ai

Media Contacts: Sanya Soni sanya@roadzen.ai or media@roadzen.ai