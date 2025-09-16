New to The Street and Aeries Technology Partner to Showcase Aeries’ AI-Driven Growth Story

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeries Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERT), a global leader in AI-enabled value creation, business transformation, and Global Capability Center (GCC) delivery for private equity (PE) portfolio companies, today announced a strategic partnership with New to The Street, a premier business TV platform featuring innovative companies and their growth stories.

Through this collaboration, New to The Street will feature Aeries in nationally distributed programming, spotlighting the Company’s differentiated approach to AI-powered transformation and global delivery. The segments will highlight how Aeries helps mid-market enterprises and PE-backed portfolio companies accelerate value creation through scalable, technology-driven execution. Under the agreement, New to The Street will feature Aeries in regular interviews over the next year.

“We believe that visibility drives opportunity,” said Ajay Khare, CEO of Aeries Technology. “This partnership with New to The Street aligns with our broader communications strategy to reach investors, customers, and partners through trusted, credible, and highly visible media channels.”

“New to The Street exists to spotlight companies with strong fundamentals and outsized potential that the market hasn’t fully priced in,” said Vince Caruso, CEO & Cofounder of New to The Street. “We look for companies with clear fundamentals and execution in AI and global delivery—Aeries is a story we believe investors will want to follow.”

Key Highlights of the Partnership

Featured programming: New to The Street will profile Aeries in on-air executive interviews that explore the Company’s AI-enabled delivery model and value-creation approach for PE-backed portfolio companies.

New to The Street will profile Aeries in on-air executive interviews that explore the Company’s AI-enabled delivery model and value-creation approach for PE-backed portfolio companies. National distribution: Segments will run on New to The Street’s nationally distributed business programming, with companion digital placement to extend reach.

Segments will run on New to The Street’s nationally distributed business programming, with companion digital placement to extend reach. Investor education focus: Content will explain Aeries’ business model, growth vectors, and use of AI in delivery—designed for a retail-investor audience.

Content will explain Aeries’ business model, growth vectors, and use of AI in delivery—designed for a retail-investor audience. Global reach & engagement: Opportunities to connect with a global audience of investors, innovators, and business leaders, fostering new collaborations and growth.

Programming featuring Aeries is slated for upcoming episodes, providing timely exposure as the Company advances its growth strategy and momentum in 2025.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology (NASDAQ: AERT) is a global leader in AI‑enabled value creation, business transformation, and Global Capability Center (GCC) delivery for private‑equity (PE) portfolio companies, supporting scalable, technology‑driven execution. Founded in 2012, its commitment to workforce development has earned it the Great Place to Work Certification for two consecutive years.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is one of the longest-running sponsored and earned media TV brands, broadcasting weekly on Bloomberg Television and Fox Business Network as sponsored programming. With more than 600 shows produced since 2009 and a YouTube channel of 3.4M+ subscribers, the platform delivers unmatched visibility for public and private companies through national TV, earned media pickups, iconic billboards, and powerful digital and social reach.

Media Contact

IR@aeriestechnology.com

Forward‑Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding product launches, leadership strategy, business expansion plans, initiatives, and operational transformation. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties as detailed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are incorporated herein by reference. Actual results may differ materially. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.”