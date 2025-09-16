Tive’s Michelle Korte Named Recipient of 2025 Top Women in Supply Chain Award

BOSTON, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tive , the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility, today announced that Chief Customer Officer Michelle Korte has been named a winner of the 2025 Women in Supply Chain Award by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. This award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship, and examples set a foundation for women across all levels of a company’s supply chain network.

Since joining Tive in March 2021, Korte’s unwavering focus on growth and outstanding customer experience has been key to building and scaling Tive’s customer success unit. The group has grown from a modest team of four to an impressive 86 strong, all while upholding a customer-centric culture that has earned Tive an outstanding Net Promoter Score (NPS) score of 51 and a Customer Satisfaction Score (CSAT) resolution of 87.5%. This focus on customer excellence has directly contributed to strong retention, with less than 4% revenue churn in the first half of 2025.

“I am deeply honored to be recognized as a top woman leader in the supply chain industry. At Tive, I have the privilege of working alongside incredible colleagues and customers who inspire me every day to push boundaries, solve complex challenges, and elevate the role of women in our industry,” says Korte. “This award isn’t just a personal achievement: it’s a reflection of the progress we’re making together to create more opportunities for women at every level of the supply chain.”

Korte also spearheaded the Green Program, Tive’s flagship sustainability initiative. The Green Program is built on a simple yet powerful idea: to incentivize customers and shipment recipients to return used trackers to Tive instead of discarding them. In the first half of 2025 alone, the program facilitated the return of over 137,000 trackers—a 59% year-over-year increase—demonstrating a significant commitment to reducing electronic waste.

View the complete list of award winners here. To learn more about Tive’s work transforming global supply chains, visit www.tive.com .

About Tive

Founded in 2015, Tive is the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility solutions. More than 1,000 global shippers, logistics service providers, and retailers use Tive to monitor shipment location and condition in real time, gain actionable insights, and ensure end-customer satisfaction. Tive’s cloud platform, patented sensor technology, and 24/7 Live Monitoring services reduce excursions and delays, minimize rejected loads, and decrease theft, damage, and spoilage. Customers count on Tive to ensure that shipments are delivered on time and in full—because every shipment matters. For more information, visit www.tive.com .