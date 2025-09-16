Validation Cloud Names Alex Nwaka CEO to Lead the AI Era of Web3

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Validation Cloud today announced that co-founder Alex Nwaka has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, a move that signals the company’s boldest chapter yet: building the defining AI platform for the $100T digital asset economy.

Nwaka is a rare executive who has operated across Wall Street, global M&A, and venture capital before turning to frontier AI and digital assets. His career has been marked by spotting paradigm shifts early — and scaling them. From Morgan Stanley and UBS to venture capital at Virgin Management and Touchdown Ventures, to co-founding Validation Cloud, Nwaka has consistently been at the center of “what’s next.”

At Validation Cloud, he has already spearheaded the launch of Mavrik, the company’s AI engine that turns blockchain data into intelligence, and driven partnerships with the most influential networks in the space. Now, as CEO, his focus is singular: to cement Validation Cloud as the indispensable intelligence layer of Web3.

“AI is enabling institutional access to the digital asset economy,” said Nwaka. “Validation Cloud is creating the intelligence layer that makes trillions in on-chain value understandable and actionable. That is how we’ll define the future of Web3.”

Michael Horowitz, who co-founded the company in 2022 alongside Nwaka and CTO Andrew McFarlane, transitions from CEO to serve as President and Chairman. He will remain closely involved in strategy and institutional relationships while continuing to work closely with the executive team to advance the mission.

“Alex has already been the force behind many of our biggest moves,” he said. “He combines vision with execution and the instincts to accelerate Validation Cloud into its next phase. This appointment reflects the strength of the team we set out to build — and my full confidence in Alex to lead it.”

Validation Cloud has already enabled more than $40 billion in on-chain activity. Under Nwaka’s leadership, it will do something bigger: define the intelligence layer of Web3 and make AI the engine of the digital asset economy.

About Validation Cloud

Validation Cloud is the leading AI and data platform for Web3. Ranked #1 globally for Node API performance, the company delivers intelligence that powers enterprises, asset managers, and networks worldwide.

Learn more at Validationcloud.io | LinkedIn | X | Podcast | YouTube