Your Brand, Your Message: Custom End User Notifications and Branding in Automox

AUSTIN, TX, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automox, the leader in cloud-native IT operations and endpoint management, announces major enhancements to its agent tray experience, delivering unprecedented control over end user communication while maintaining seamless productivity. The new End User Experience features will redefine how IT teams manage device updates, reduce support tickets, and build trust with end users through customizable notifications and intelligent automation.

The enhanced agent tray capabilities address a critical challenge facing IT professionals: how to balance security compliance with end user productivity. The new features empower IT teams to deliver clear, branded communications while respecting user workflows and minimizing disruptions. Key features include:

Custom notification texts let IT replace default Automox messages with organization-specific install and restart alerts for clearer, aligned communication.

let IT replace default Automox messages with organization-specific install and restart alerts for clearer, aligned communication. Custom branding capabilities (coming soon) let you replace the default Automox icon with your company logo, helping users recognize trusted IT actions and avoid confusion that drives support tickets.

(coming soon) let you replace the default Automox icon with your company logo, helping users recognize trusted IT actions and avoid confusion that drives support tickets. Real-time, non-intrusive app status visibility (coming soon) keeps users aware of third-party app updates, status, and required actions — eliminating surprises and building trust in IT.

(coming soon) keeps users aware of third-party app updates, status, and required actions — eliminating surprises and building trust in IT. Do Not Disturb functionality (coming soon) respects user productivity, allowing users to mark devices unavailable for updates, while giving IT the flexibility to override for critical security patches.

“End users deserve visibility into what’s happening on their devices, and IT needs flexibility to speak in their own voice,” said Justin Talerico, CEO of Automox. “These enhancements solve a fundamental challenge in endpoint management: How do you maintain security and compliance while keeping end users informed and reducing disruptions? The new agent tray delivers both.”

Better communication and transparency mean better outcomes for the entire organization. With these End User Experience enhancements, Automox transforms endpoint management from a necessary disruption into a seamless, trust-building collaboration between IT and end users.

About Automox

Automox is the autonomous endpoint management platform for small to medium enterprises. Policy-driven, human-controlled automation empowers IT and security professionals to prove vulnerabilities are fixed, slash cost and complexity, win back hours in their days, and delight end users. Automox's cloud-native, automation-first platform helps IT and security leaders reduce risk and improve efficiency by delivering 65% faster patching and 44% more efficient security teams with automated configuration management across Windows, macOS, and Linux devices and servers worldwide.

Join thousands of IT heroes automating confidence across millions of endpoints with Automox. Learn more at www.automox.com, connect with the Automox Community, or connect with us on Twitter/X, Threads, LinkedIn, Facebook, Reddit, or Instagram.

