BeyondTrust Delivers Identity Security Controls for AI, Turning Agent Visibility into Action

ATLANTA, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust, the global leader in identity security protecting Paths to Privilege™, today announced the availability of new AI security controls in Identity Security Insights®. These capabilities provide unmatched visibility into AI agents, secure orchestration of their actions, and an on-board intelligence layer to help teams make faster, smarter security decisions.

“The rise of AI agents is creating a new and urgent identity security challenge. Agentic AI is not an isolated problem; it’s a subset of the broader non-human identity landscape. To secure it effectively, organizations must think holistically about their entire identity ecosystem, not just one type of identity in a silo. Often built on low-code and no-code platforms, AI agents can be deployed in minutes with privileges that rival human admins,” said Marc Maiffret, Chief Technology Officer at BeyondTrust. “BeyondTrust uniquely connects visibility with proactive control across all identities so customers can rein in this new frontier of risk and turn AI into a safe force multiplier that also meets compliance requirements.”

BeyondTrust continues to advance Identity Security Insights with a steady cadence of innovation. In August 2025, we introduced Secrets Insights, a new capability within Identity Security Insights that uncovers and remediates risks tied to secrets and nonhuman identities. Today’s release extends that momentum with AI agent governance, giving customers unified visibility and control, and a future-ready foundation to adopt AI confidently and securely.

Three New Capabilities, Announced Today

AI Agent Insights

Expands Identity Security Insights’ market-leading identity capabilities to AI agents. Customers can discover, classify, and risk-score agents across cloud and SaaS platforms (including Salesforce Agentforce and ServiceNow), expose shadow AI, and apply Zero Standing Privilege (ZSP) and Just-In-Time (JIT) access policies to bring agents under full identity governance.



MCP Orchestration with BeyondTrust’s Lightweight MCP Server

A secure bridge for brokering agent actions across BeyondTrust products. This enables privilege-safe workflows, such as JIT API requests via Entitle, credential rotations in Password Safe, and future extensibility for both BeyondTrust copilots and customer-deployed LLMs.



Omnipresent AI Decision-Support Layer

Embedded directly into the Pathfinder Platform, this ChatGPT-like assistant interacts with customers’ identity security data to deliver real-time insights, guidance, and remediation steps. Powered by BeyondTrust Phantom Labs™ research, it helps teams make better-informed decisions without disrupting existing workflows.

Why It Matters for BeyondTrust Customers

Move faster with AI, safely - Full visibility into AI, human, and service identities, mapped to privilege escalation paths.



- Full visibility into AI, human, and service identities, mapped to privilege escalation paths. Increase productivity with integrated intelligence - Automated remediation and real-time insights reduce risk while speeding operations.



- Automated remediation and real-time insights reduce risk while speeding operations. Simplify security with one platform - Consolidated visibility, governance, and enforcement across all identities.



With these advancements, BeyondTrust extends its proven Paths to Privilege and True Privilege™ capabilities to human, machine, secrets, and now AI identities, unifying governance across the entire identity attack surface. Customers can move quickly with AI adoption, without compromise.

Most companies don’t realize how much shadow agentic AI is already operating within their businesses. BeyondTrust has expanded its Identity Security Risk Assessment to provide immediate visibility into these risks as part of the broader identity security picture. Access the complimentary Identity Security Risk Assessment to take action before attackers or compliance auditors do.

For more on BeyondTrust’s approach to securing AI, visit beyondtrust.com/solutions/ai-security .

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the global identity security leader protecting Paths to Privilege™. Our identity-centric approach goes beyond securing privileges and access, empowering organizations with the most effective solution to manage the entire identity attack surface and neutralize threats, whether from external attacks or insiders. BeyondTrust is leading the charge in transforming identity security to prevent breaches and limit the blast radius of attacks, while creating a superior customer experience and operational efficiencies. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 75 of the Fortune 100, and our global ecosystem of partners.

Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com.

