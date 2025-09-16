Fullstory Reports Strong 1H Growth, Fueled by Continued Upmarket Expansion and Multi-Product Traction

ATLANTA, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fullstory , a leading behavioral data company, today announced several milestones achieved in the first half of its fiscal year, including notable customer growth, an executive appointment, and its recognition on the Inc. 5000 list for the fifth consecutive year.

Following a successful 2024, Fullstory’s momentum carried through the beginning of 2025 as interest in digital behavioral data is accelerating amid the “Frustration Economy,” where AI-driven interfaces complicate mobile UX and fuel rising user frustration. The 2025 Behavioral Insights Benchmark Report identified that mobile interfaces aren't keeping pace with the new set of expectations from consumers and spotlighted the significant opportunity for enterprises to improve digital user experiences.

Customer and Partner Momentum

Fullstory continues to see substantial growth in its enterprise & strategic segments. Large accounts have been its fastest-growing customer segment, with sustained double-digit growth for the past three fiscal years. In the first half of 2025, Fullstory secured multiple key logo wins across diversified industries—including retail, travel, streaming, and quick-service restaurants—complemented by significant expansions within its existing customer base.

Fullstory significantly expanded its strategic alliances in the first half, including launching Fullstory Anywhere on Adobe Exchange and integrating powerful behavioral analytics directly into Adobe's ecosystem for a unified customer experience view. Additionally, Fullstory integrated with Intercom's AI agent, Fin, providing deeper user behavior insights and session replays to foster more personalized and effective customer interactions. These new partnerships further reinforce Fullstory's role in optimizing digital experiences and driving growth.

Product Innovation

The company also launched several new products and product enhancements. In April 2025, Fullstory unveiled a suite of AI agent-powered behavioral data solutions aimed at transforming customer and employee experiences:

StoryAI : Fullstory’s collection of proprietary AI agents, integrated through its offerings. These agents help businesses achieve more with existing data, unlocking deep product analytics so they can accelerate personalization, optimization, and growth.

: Fullstory’s collection of proprietary AI agents, integrated through its offerings. These agents help businesses achieve more with existing data, unlocking deep product analytics so they can accelerate personalization, optimization, and growth. Workforce : Gives customers visibility into their employees' digital behavior, helping optimize workflows, facilitate increased productivity, manage SaaS spend, and improve digital employee experience.

: Gives customers visibility into their employees' digital behavior, helping optimize workflows, facilitate increased productivity, manage SaaS spend, and improve digital employee experience. Fullstory Analytics : Fullstory’s flagship product assesses a customer’s mobile and web experiences, surfacing insights from digital behaviors that allow for experience optimization, improved satisfaction–and, ultimately, increased revenue.

: Fullstory’s flagship product assesses a customer’s mobile and web experiences, surfacing insights from digital behaviors that allow for experience optimization, improved satisfaction–and, ultimately, increased revenue. Fullstory Anywhere : Allows customers to send their behavioral data directly into a warehouse of choice or stream it to trigger the right response in real time anywhere in their ecosystem.

: Allows customers to send their behavioral data directly into a warehouse of choice or stream it to trigger the right response in real time anywhere in their ecosystem. Fullstory Mobile: Fullstory’s auto-generated selectors automatically identify and capture UI elements in Compose and SwiftUI applications, delivering immediate, code-level clarity to eliminate manual tagging.



Leadership Appointments

In April 2025, Fullstory announced the appointment of Chad Gold as chief financial officer. Gold will lead the organization’s financial strategy and operations. Gold brings more than two decades of financial leadership experience in high-growth technology companies, including G2 and Salesloft.

Industry Recognition

Fullstory was included in the first-ever Forrester Wave™: Digital Analytics Solutions report, scoring “superior relative to others in this evaluation” in critical categories such as Data Privacy. This report is a detailed, vendor-agnostic evaluation conducted by Forrester Research that aims to help organizations research and compare digital analytics platforms across various dimensions to support informed decision making.

Additionally, Fullstory was named to the Inc. 5000 list for the fifth year in a row. To build its annual ranking of the fastest growing privately owned companies in the United States, Inc. evaluates companies’ revenue growth over the previous three years. Fullstory's consecutive recognition further validates its proven record of empowering data, product, and engineering teams to capture quality behavioral data and enhance digital experiences, inform strategic decisions, and optimize performance seamlessly.

Fullstory also received various mentions from prominent analyst firms, including Gartner’s “Essential Skills for Building Generative AI Applications,” “Hype Cycle for User Experience, 2025,” and “Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Customer Experience Analytics” reports.

“We’re incredibly proud of the momentum we’ve built in the first half of the year,” said Scott Voigt, CEO and co-founder of Fullstory. “The behavioral data space is evolving rapidly, and our growth underscores the critical role digital experience plays for both employees and customers. With this foundation, we’re excited to accelerate innovation and continue delivering impact in the quarters ahead.”

To learn more about Fullstory, visit www.fullstory.com .

About Fullstory

Fullstory is on a mission to help technology leaders make better, more informed decisions by injecting behavioral data into their analytics stack. The company’s patented technology unlocks the power of quality behavioral data at scale by transforming every digital visit into actionable data and insights. With Fullstory, enterprises can get closer to their customers’ true sentiments and intentions to predict what they want, create personalized user experiences, and drive conversion, loyalty, and revenue. Fullstory is headquartered in Atlanta, USA, with regional teams across North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.fullstory.com .