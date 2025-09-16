GoldHaven Resources Completes Summer Exploration Programs at Magno and Three Guardsmen Projects

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldHaven Resources Corp. (“GoldHaven” or the “Company”) (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration work program on its 100% owned Magno and Three Guardsmen Projects located in Northern British Columbia. The program was carried out by GoldHaven’s experienced technical team under the supervision of Jean Paulter P.Geo.

Highlights:

Magno and Three Guardsman successful completion of 2025 summer exploration programs, collecting 354 and 126 samples respectively.

Magno Project expanded by 5.159.13 hectares through strategic staking to secure coverage of the Cassiar Stock, believed to be related to mineralization.

Exploration at Magno has confirmed the presence of high-potential, structurally controlled skarn and CRD-style mineralization, drawing parallels to Coeur Mining Inc.’s Silvertip Project.

Three Guardsmen Project hosts high-grade Cu mineralization in epidote and magnetite skarns, with extensive malachite-stained pods extending over a 1 km strike, and geochemical pathfinders and textures suggesting a nearby intrusive source.

The field team has completed the 2025 exploration program, carrying out first-pass assessments at both the Magno Property and the Three Guardsmen. A total of 354 rock samples were collected at Magno, consisting primarily of grab samples along with chip and channel samples. At the Three Guardsmen, the team collected an additional 126 grab and chip samples, providing a solid foundation for advancing exploration on both properties.

Magno:

The Magno Project hosts multiple styles of mineralization that appear to share common fluid pathways and heat sources, indicating a series of related mineralizing events. During the two-week program at Magno, the team quickly recognized the significance of the Cassiar Stock — a 72 Ma Cretaceous granite mapped within the eastern margin of the Cassiar Batholith. Originally described by Panteleyev, detailed mapping by the team has confirmed a direct correlation between phases of the Cassiar Stock (biotite quartz monzonite porphyry) and the property’s mineralized showings. As a result, securing additional ground over the Cassiar Stock became an immediate priority, expanding the Magno Project to 35,732.66 hectares.





Figure 1: Magno project including staked extension located to the west

By consolidating the Cassiar Stock and its associated mineralized showings into a single claim package, GoldHaven’s technical team now has the rare advantage of interpreting the system as a whole rather than in isolated pieces. Even after limited fieldwork, the team has been able to connect mineralized skarns with north–south parallel contacts and crosscutting northeast-trending structures, where narrow apophyses of Cretaceous Cassiar Stock quartz monzonite intrude the surrounding Cassiar Terrane sediments.

Exploration at Magno Central (encompassing the Magno and D zones) has confirmed the presence of structurally controlled skarn and CRD-style mineralization within the Lower Cambrian Atan Group, specifically the Rosella Formation, which comprises limestone, marble, and clastic limestones. Historically, these zones have been well known for Ag-Pb-Zn mineralization; however, the team aims to expand on more recent discoveries indicating the presence of indium (In) and gallium (Ga). Comparisons can be drawn to Coeur Mining Inc.’s Silvertip Project, located within the same Cassiar Terrane north of the Magno property, which provides a strong analogue for the potential development of deeper, contact-parallel, skarn systems at Magno and D.

Mapping and sampling in the W (Tungsten showings) of the Kuhn & Dead goat Zones of the Magno property during the August field program focused on verifying historic trenches and conducting detailed mapping of both the prospective area and the mineralogical zonation of the skarns. Skarn mineral zonation is dominated by diopside–garnet assemblages, with additional zones containing tremolite, pyrrhotite, and scheelite.

Three Guardsmen:

The Three Guardsmen property comprises 14 contiguous mineral tenures covering 16,234 hectares within the Atlin Mining Division of northwestern British Columbia. The claims are 100% owned by GoldHaven Resources Corp.





Figure 2: Geologist Len Gal is showing P.Geo Jean Paulter Cu mineralization at the Three Guardsman

Strategically located near Haines Junction, the Three Guardsmen Project sits in a highly prospective geological area known for copper-magnetite skarns with gold and molybdenum mineralization. Observed transitions from copper- and silver-rich zones to bismuth, tellurium, and gold-rich areas, along with molybdenum in altered granites, point to a possible nearby porphyry system.

At the Canadian Verdee and Mildred showings, high-grade copper occurs in concentrated pods dominated by chalcocite and bornite, with secondary chalcopyrite and widespread malachite staining. These mineralized zones, hosted in skarns, extend over a strike length of more than 1 km, highlighting the scale and potential of the system.





Figure 3: Geologists Len Gal and Michael Garagan standing with exposed copper mineralization on the surface at the Three Guardsmen Project in Northern BC

Situated within Late Cretaceous terranes known for world-class porphyry deposits such as Casino and Red Mountain, the project offers significant exploration potential. GoldHaven’s strategy leverages targeted geochemical and geophysical analysis to identify mineralized granitic intrusions which may be the source of the promising skarn mineralization observed at surface.

Next Steps:

The team will be looking to get assays back within 6-8 weeks and will begin the next phase of exploration through geochemical analysis, interpretation as well as continuing the large task of data compilation. Historically on Magno there exists data for nearly 11,000 meters of drill core across the property. The team has been continuing its efforts to digitize the data and plan to model all the historical work over the winter combined with its 2025 field work to plan for the next steps in exploration.

Rob Birmingham, CEO of GoldHaven Resources, commented: “We are extremely pleased with the successful completion of our 2025 summer exploration programs at Magno and Three Guardsmen. The team’s work has not only expanded the Magno Project by over 5,000 hectares to consolidate the Cassiar Stock but also confirmed the presence of high-potential skarn and CRD-style mineralization with strong analogues to Coeur Mining’s Silvertip Project. At Three Guardsmen, our field program highlighted high-grade copper mineralization extending over a kilometer of strike, with evidence pointing to a nearby porphyry system. These results validate our exploration strategy and provide an exciting foundation for advancing both projects toward their full potential.”

Qualified Person:

The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Lindsay Bottomer P.Geo. who is a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 and a consultant of the Company.

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration Company focused on acquiring and exploring highly prospective land packages in North and South America. The Company’s projects include (i) the flagship Magno Project, a district-scale polymetallic property adjacent to the historic Cassiar mining district in British Columbia; (ii) the Three Guardsman Project, which exhibits significant potential for copper and gold-skarn mineralization; (iii) the Copeçal Gold Project, a drill-ready gold project located in Mato Grosso, Brazil with a 6km strike of anomalous gold in soil samples; and (iv) three critical mineral projects with extensive tenement packages totalling 123,900 hectares: Bahia South, Bahia North and Iguatu projects located in Brazil.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Rob Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Rob Birmingham, CEO

www.GoldHavenresources.com

info@goldhavenresources.com

Office Direct: (604) 629-8254

