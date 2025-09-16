Envision Credit Union Members Approve Merger with Addition Financial Credit Union

LAKE MARY, Fla. and TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Addition Financial Credit Union and Envision Credit Union announced today that Envision’s membership has voted overwhelmingly in favor of the proposed merger between the two award-winning financial institutions. The membership vote, along with previous regulatory approval, paves the way for the legal merger to go into effect on October 1, 2025.

The majority of ballots cast by Envision Credit Union members affirmed the strategic partnership that brings together two credit unions with a combined 159 years of serving their communities.

A New Chapter

Founded in 1937 and 1954 respectively, Addition Financial, based in Lake Mary, Florida, and Envision, based in Tallahassee, Florida, share similar histories and philosophies. Both credit unions were founded by educators and have grown into leading institutions known for their community impact and member-first approach.

Once finalized, the combined organization will operate as Addition Financial Credit Union under the leadership of Kevin Miller, President and CEO of Addition Financial, with more than $3.8 billion in assets and more than 250,000 members across 37 branches in Florida and Georgia.

“On behalf of Addition Financial, I want to thank the Envision members for their support of this merger,” said Kevin Miller, President and CEO of Addition Financial Credit Union. “This is a historic moment for both credit unions and, most importantly, for our members. As we move forward in this new chapter, we are expanding our reach and creating new opportunities to improve members’ financial lives. Together, we will provide even greater value and continue our shared legacy of service.”

Darryl Worrell, President and CEO of Envision Credit Union, added: “For more than 70 years, Envision has been committed to providing trusted financial services and giving back to the communities we serve. By joining with Addition Financial, our members will benefit from a broader range of services, enhanced technology, and continued focus on the credit union philosophy of people helping people. We are proud of our journey together and excited for what lies ahead.”

More Value for Members

The combined credit union will deliver enhanced value to members, including:

Expanded Access : Members will enjoy convenient access across a larger network of branches spanning Central Florida, the Big Bend, and South Georgia.

: Members will enjoy convenient access across a larger network of branches spanning Central Florida, the Big Bend, and South Georgia. More Products & Services : Addition Financial will bring a wider range of loan, deposit, and digital banking solutions, designed to support members through every stage of life.

: Addition Financial will bring a wider range of loan, deposit, and digital banking solutions, designed to support members through every stage of life. Stronger Technology : With increased scale, the merged credit union will continue to invest in its best-in-class digital platforms to provide fast, convenient and secure banking.

: With increased scale, the merged credit union will continue to invest in its best-in-class digital platforms to provide fast, convenient and secure banking. Community Commitment: The merger will enable expansion of popular community partnerships and programs from both regions, such as Addition Financial’s High School Branch Program.

Online banking and system conversions are expected to be completed by March 2026.

For more information about the merger and its benefits, visit additionfi.com/merger.

About Addition Financial Credit Union:

Addition Financial Credit Union is a trusted banking and financial education partner that members of the Central Florida community rely on to help them along their financial journey. Founded in 1937, Addition Financial is a not-for-profit financial cooperative headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida with more than $3 billion in total assets. As a member-owned credit union, Addition Financial puts the financial well-being of its more than 190,000 members at the heart of everything it does. With 26 full-service branches, 11 student-run high school branches, and financial products designed to provide better saving and loan rates and lower fees, Addition Financial is constantly growing and evolving to meet the needs of its members. Addition Financial is the Official Financial Institution of the UCF Knights and owns the naming rights of the Addition Financial Arena on the University of Central Florida campus. Addition Financial was named as one of the “Best Credit Unions for 2025” by Newsweek and one of the “Best-In-State Credit Unions for 2025” by Forbes. For more information, visit AdditionFi.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bc37ea94-a5a3-4f9c-b8c7-c4966777db26