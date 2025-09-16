Digital Twin Consortium Adds Eight New Testbeds

BOSTON, MA, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Digital Twin Consortium® (DTC) announced it added eight new testbeds to its Digital Twin Testbed Program, bringing the total to 16. Members can model, simulate, integrate, verify, deploy, and optimize digital twin solutions by providing unprecedented access to early-stage testbed development.

“We’re excited to announce these innovative digital twin testbeds,” said Dan Isaacs, GM & CTO of the DTC. “We’re seeing strong interest from members worldwide in participating in our collaborative testbed program. Our members already utilize this program to develop and adopt AI-powered intelligent digital twins, generative AI digital twins, and other enabling technologies, advancing the core technologies that drive tomorrow's digital transformation.”

DTC’s eight new member-led testbeds include:

TWINSENSE: AI-based Virtual Sensing for Enhanced Real-time Understanding and Learning Systems Enhancement - shows how digital twin technology can perform real-time virtual measurements of critical variables across diverse industrial assets. It addresses the challenge of measuring inaccessible or costly-to-monitor variables, leveraging digital twins for continuous virtual sensing. The testbed also calibrates AI-based novelty detection systems using transfer learning techniques that combine virtual and real-world data, enabling AI-driven proactive maintenance and improving maintenance accuracy by 40%. Lead Developer : Aingura IIoT, Co-Developer : XMPro.

The Digital Twin Testbed Program implements DTC's Composability Framework—utilizing the Business Maturity Model, Platform Stack Architecture, and Capabilities Periodic Table—alongside a capabilities-focused maturity assessment framework that incorporates the evaluation of Generative AI, multi-agent systems, and other advanced technologies.

Learn more about the DTC Digital Twin Testbed Program.

Digital Twin Testbed Program Quote Sheet

TRANSFORM Testbed - "With the TRANSFORM testbed, we demonstrate digital twin technology for validating an application framework architected for ongoing, real-time conversion of diverse 2D data schemas into dynamic 4D geospatial representations of up to global reach. We directly address the challenge of standardized data interoperability by demonstrating a framework for seamless data transformation across diverse application spaces. The approach enables systematic validation of conversion accuracy, multisource data aggregation, and streaming content integration across thousands of data sources. This innovation has the potential for rapid prototyping and construction of 4D digital twins of any scale,” said Dr. Roger Skidmore, EDX Technologies, Inc.

- "With the TRANSFORM testbed, we demonstrate digital twin technology for validating an application framework architected for ongoing, real-time conversion of diverse 2D data schemas into dynamic 4D geospatial representations of up to global reach. We directly address the challenge of standardized data interoperability by demonstrating a framework for seamless data transformation across diverse application spaces. The approach enables systematic validation of conversion accuracy, multisource data aggregation, and streaming content integration across thousands of data sources. This innovation has the potential for rapid prototyping and construction of 4D digital twins of any scale,” said Dr. Roger Skidmore, EDX Technologies, Inc. Early Notification & Guidance for Academic Growth & Engagement (ENGAGE) Testbed - "This collaboration positions ACC at the forefront of innovation, connecting education with real-world applications in one of the most transformative technologies of our time. Together with the Digital Twin Consortium and Object Management Group, Inc., we are building pathways for the future that ensure students, businesses, and communities thrive in a rapidly changing world," said Dr. Lowery-Hart, Austin Community College Chancellor.

"This collaboration positions ACC at the forefront of innovation, connecting education with real-world applications in one of the most transformative technologies of our time. Together with the Digital Twin Consortium and Object Management Group, Inc., we are building pathways for the future that ensure students, businesses, and communities thrive in a rapidly changing world," said Dr. Lowery-Hart, Austin Community College Chancellor. Synthetic Healthcare Pathway Digital Twin (SYNTHEKID) Testbed -

Amy Lochtie, Director, West Yorkshire Innovation Hub, said, “This testbed is the UK’s first health-innovation-accelerator digital twin consortium testbed, turning privacy-safe digital twins into faster CKD solutions. We look forward to working with leading clinicians and our partners within the NHS, Nexus Leeds, and Crysp.” Dr. David McKee, Crysp CTO, said , “FOAK for the UK: This project shows digital twins can rewire CKD pathways at system scale—Nexus and Crysp help turn insight into action, radically improving outcomes and cutting costs.” Nathan Berry, Head of Collaboration Nexus , “The testbed is a unique way of working between Nexus, Health Innovation Yorkshire and Humber, and the West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board – as well as Crysp as an industry partner - to deliver a UK first, impactful solution that will benefit patients and the NHS. We are excited to work in this partnership as the testbed develops.”

