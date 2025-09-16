Experiential Agency George P. Johnson Expands Creative Capabilities with Acquisition of Miami-Based Agency Cresci’s

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- George P. Johnson (GPJ), the world’s leading strategic experiential agency and part of the Project alliance, today announced the acquisition of Cresci’s, a Miami-based design and creative agency known for its bold visual identities and storytelling for leading B2B technology brands.

Founded in 2017 by creative director Juan Crescimone , Cresci’s has earned a reputation for pushing creative boundaries through design, motion graphics, and spatial storytelling. With this acquisition, GPJ expands its footprint in South Florida—one of the fastest-growing creative markets in the U.S.— strengthening its capabilities across media, entertainment, and corporate event branding.

The timing reflects a surge in demand for large-scale activations and design excellence, as Miami prepares to host global marquee events including the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix.

Cresci’s and GPJ have collaborated for more than a decade on experiential programs for industry-leading brands including IBM, Salesforce, Google, Cisco, DP World, and TurboTax. This acquisition formalizes their long-standing partnership into a unified vision for growth.

“Cresci’s has been an invaluable creative partner to GPJ for years, and together we’ve delivered some of our most memorable work for clients,” said Fiona Bruder, GPJ CEO. “Bringing Cresci’s officially into the GPJ family allows us to deepen our creative offering at a time when the demand for bold experiences has never been greater.”

Cresci’s will be integrated into GPJ’s creative team. Juan Crescimone will remain and will serve as Executive Creative Director.

“Joining GPJ is the natural next step in our journey,” added Juan Crescimone, Founder and Creative Director of Cresci’s. “We share the same creative ambition, commitment to craft, and belief in the power of design to transform experiences. I’m excited for what we’ll build together.”

GPJ is part of Project Worldwide, a modern independent holding company of creative agencies united under the banner: A Creative Alliance for the Ambitious™.

About GPJ

As the world’s leading experiential agency, GPJ helps brands connect with audiences through integrated digital, mobile, and physical brand activations. With a worldwide network of offices, GPJ empowers global brands to accelerate relationships with customers, employees, partners, media, and other key audiences. Learn more at gpj.com .

