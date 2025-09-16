AI-Readiness Data Gaps Exposed by Data Leaders

CAMPBELL, Calif., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acceldata , the leader in data observability and agentic data management, today announced the release of its 2025 AI Readiness & Data Management Benchmark Report . This first-of-its-kind study provides a framework for how enterprises measure, evaluate, and improve the performance of their data organizations in the era of AI and autonomous operations.

“AI has fundamentally changed the stakes for enterprise data management. It’s no longer about just moving and storing data—it’s about delivering trusted, resilient, and AI-ready data at scale,” said Rohit Choudhary, CEO and co-founder of Acceldata. “This benchmark gives organizations a consistent way to evaluate readiness, identify gaps, and prioritize the improvements needed to thrive in an AI-native economy.”

Key Findings

The AI Readiness & Data Management Benchmark Report is based on a survey of over 150 senior data leaders (VP-level or above) conducted by GLG, an independent third party. Respondents represented some of the world’s largest enterprises, with 57% generating more than $5B in revenue and 45% managing data teams of over 250 professionals. Findings reveal persistent challenges as AI adoption accelerates:

Trust Gap in Data Products – Only 1 in 5 organizations are satisfied with the accuracy and completeness of their data. Over 50% either don’t measure or lack confidence in trust levels.



– Only are satisfied with the accuracy and completeness of their data. Over 50% either don’t measure or lack confidence in trust levels. Operational Strain – Almost 2 out of 3 enterprises spend significant engineering capacity (over 16%) fixing reliability issues, with about half of them taking more than a week to resolve problems.



– Almost spend significant engineering capacity (over 16%) fixing reliability issues, with about half of them taking more than a week to resolve problems. Catalog & Accessibility Challenges – 2 out of 5 organizations report difficulty for data consumers in finding or accessing assets, slowing self-service and AI adoption.



– report difficulty for data consumers in finding or accessing assets, slowing self-service and AI adoption. Slow Policy Automation – Fewer than 1 in 10 organizations have automated more than 50% of their privacy and security policies, with most requiring days or longer to apply new rules.



– Fewer than have automated more than 50% of their privacy and security policies, with most requiring days or longer to apply new rules. Agentic AI Momentum – Only 1 in 8 organizations report some form of autonomous data management today, but more than 50% plan adoption by 2025.





A New Framework for the AI-Native Enterprise

The benchmark introduces three domains to evaluate enterprise data maturity:

Trust, Quality & Resilience – Ensuring reliable, complete, and accurate data.

– Ensuring reliable, complete, and accurate data. Operational Velocity – Delivering data products quickly and reliably.

– Delivering data products quickly and reliably. Sustained Readiness – Scaling with governance, automation, and policy-driven controls.



Together, these domains help leaders shift from fragmented, reactive operations to integrated, intelligent, and agentic platforms.

Industry Context

“In today’s AI-driven landscape, the difference between a laggard and a leader comes down to how reliably they can deliver AI-ready data,” said Ashwin Rajeeva, CTO of Acceldata. “Our benchmark makes it clear: the future belongs to organizations that ensure trust, velocity, and readiness. Those that don’t will face brittle systems, rising costs, and growing risk.”

Acceldata’s framework provides:

Benchmarking against peers, modeled after DORA’s success in DevOps.

against peers, modeled after DORA’s success in DevOps. Diagnostics to identify weak points in trust, velocity, and governance.

to identify weak points in trust, velocity, and governance. Guidance for replatforming toward adaptive, intelligent, agentic systems.





As the report concludes: “The future belongs to data systems that are integrated, intelligent, and intentional. It’s time to re-platform for the AI-native enterprise.”

About Acceldata

Founded in 2018, Campbell, CA-based Acceldata is the leader in data observability and agentic data management. The company’s platform unifies data quality, governance, and observability into an intelligent, AI-driven fabric. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies worldwide, Acceldata empowers businesses to unlock the full potential of their data in the AI era. Customers include Dun & Bradstreet, PubMatic, PhonePe (Walmart), HCSC, and more. Acceldata investors include Insight Partners, March Capital, Industry Ventures, Lightspeed, Sorenson Ventures, Sanabil, Prosperity7, and Emergent Ventures.

