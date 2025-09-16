Blink Charging Achieves OCPP 2.0.1 Certification for EV Chargers 

Blink becomes one of only five EV charging companies in the U.S. to obtain certification for its products.

Bowie, Md., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced its Series 7, 8, and 9 charger models have officially received Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP) 2.0.1 certification from the Open Charge Alliance. This milestone positions Blink among a select group of innovators furthering the continued development of EV infrastructure.

OCPP is the global communication standard that enables EV chargers to connect with backend management systems. OCPP 2.0.1 is a globally recognized standard for communication between EV charging stations and management platforms. By achieving this certification, Blink has demonstrated that it fully complies with the two OCPP modules currently available for compliance testing.

Securing this certification ensures that Blink’s chargers are interoperable across networks, allowing customers the flexibility and convenience to connect to their preferred platform, and more seamlessly integrate Blink throughout the EV charging ecosystem. Currently, only 68 charger models worldwide have achieved OCPP 2.0 certification, including Blink’s Series 7, 8, 9 chargers.

Advancing from the previous industry standard of OCPP 1.6, OCPP 2.0.1’s enhancements include a more secure and scalable framework, as well as additional capabilities to more readily support the continued EV adoption accelerating worldwide.

“Achieving OCPP 2.0.1 certification for our products was a key priority for Blink’s team, reflecting our ongoing commitment to delivering a seamless and convenient charging experience for EV drivers,” said Harmeet Singh, Chief Technology Officer at Blink. “This certification achievement further reinforces Blink’s role as a leader in software-driven EV charging solutions.”

