IoT Microcontroller Market Growth Strong at 17% CAGR to 2030 Amid Expanding Demand from Smart Devices and Industry 4.0, Reports Mordor Intelligence

According to Mordor Intelligence, the IoT microcontroller market is valued at USD 6 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 13 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period.

The rapid adoption of connected devices and smart ecosystems is accelerating demand for IoT microcontrollers. From wearables and smart appliances to connected vehicles and industrial automation, the IoT microcontroller market is expanding rapidly as these chips provide the compact, energy-efficient, and scalable computing power required for today’s digital transformation.

Adoption Trends in the IoT Microcontroller Market

Smart Devices Driving Consumer Growth

Wearables, healthcare monitors, and home automation devices are fueling IoT microcontroller adoption. Their ability to support low-power consumption while ensuring real-time data processing makes them critical to next-generation consumer applications.

Industry 4.0 Integration Accelerating Adoption

The Industry 4.0 market is reshaping global supply chains and industrial ecosystems. IoT microcontrollers are central to enabling automation, robotics, and predictive maintenance within these digital-first manufacturing environments.

Expanding Automotive and Smart Infrastructure Applications

IoT microcontrollers are being increasingly integrated into connected vehicles, ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), infotainment systems, and smart infrastructure such as energy grids and city solutions. This is creating new opportunities across mobility and urban development.

Strengthening the MCU Ecosystem

The broader microcontroller MCU market continues to evolve in parallel, ensuring scalability and efficiency. This synergy supports faster IoT deployments across industries requiring reliable and cost-efficient MCU solutions.

IoT Microcontroller Market Coverage

By Type

8-bit Microcontrollers

16-bit Microcontrollers

32-bit Microcontrollers

And more

By Application

Smart Home and Wearables

Industrial Automation and IIoT

Automotive and Transportation

Healthcare and Medical Devices

And more

By Connectivity Type

No Integrated Connectivity

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth/BLE, Zigbee/Thread

And More

By Instruction Set Architecture

ARM

RISC-V

X86

Proprietary

And Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Geographic Outlook of the IoT Microcontroller Industry

North America: Leads the IoT microcontroller market with strong R&D, IoT-enabled consumer adoption, and advanced industrial automation.

Europe: Growth driven by Industry 4.0 initiatives, connected automotive development, and strict data protection policies.

Asia-Pacific: Fastest-growing region, supported by large-scale IoT rollouts in China, Japan, South Korea, and India across smart cities and manufacturing.

Rest of the World: South Africa & Middle East, and Africa

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the detailed Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/iot-microcontroller-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Leading Players of IoT Microcontrollers

The IoT microcontroller market is competitive, with leading players focusing on energy efficiency, integrated connectivity, and scalable architectures. Key companies covered by Mordor Intelligence include:

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Microchip Technology Inc.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (Infineon)

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

ARM Holdings (SoftBank Group)

And more

