SANS Institute, AWS, Microsoft and Google Cloud launch Cloud Security Exchange eBook to tackle AI-powered threats

Bethesda, MD, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SANS Institute, the world’s most trusted provider of cybersecurity training, has published its Cloud Security Exchange eBook in partnership with AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft. This resource delivers expert guidance and actionable strategies to help security teams modernize their defenses in an increasingly AI-driven cyber threat environment. The eBook captures insights shared during the Cloud Security Exchange held in August, distilling them into practical takeaways that security teams can implement immediately.

AI is rapidly transforming the cloud security ecosystem, offering powerful new capabilities while introducing complex risks. According to recent SANS research, although AI is sparingly adopted by security teams, 81% are concerned about emerging AI-powered threats.

“The 2025 Cloud Security Exchange eBook captures today’s most urgent conversation in cloud security, how to defend effectively in the age of AI,” said Frank Kim, SANS Fellow and host of the Cloud Security Exchange. “With contributions from AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, and SANS experts, the eBook addresses real-world challenges and is a must-read for cloud and security leaders defending complex environments under constant pressure from AI-accelerated threats.”

Key Benefits:

Expert insights from AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft, all in one place. This is an opportunity to hear directly from the architects of modern cloud security.



Actionable strategies for AI-driven threats, including identity modernization, AI integration, automation, and cloud-native defense.



Free and timely practical guidance to help organizations secure their environments today.



Download the eBook here to access the strategies shaping the future of cloud security.