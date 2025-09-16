VitaHustle® Teams Up with iHerb to Fuel the World’s Hustle

IRVINE, Calif. , Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iHerb , one of the world’s largest online retailers specializing in health and wellness, today announced the worldwide launch of VitaHustle , the all-in-one nutrition brand co-founded by comedian, actor, entrepreneur, and health advocate Kevin Hart . Thanks to iHerb’s direct-to-consumer reach across more than 180 countries, customers everywhere can now fuel their hustle with VitaHustle’s clean, convenient protein powders.

Designed to pack essential nutrients into every scoop, VitaHustle combines proteins, vitamins, minerals, adaptogens, and superfoods into one simple shake—available in delicious flavors like Chocolate, Strawberry, Vanilla, Cookies & Cream, Cafe Latte, Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana and Blueberry Cobbler. Free from dairy, gluten, soy, and added sugars, VitaHustle makes nutrition easy, tasty, and accessible for busy lives worldwide.

“I am always on the go, and no matter where I am, my health stays a top priority. VitaHustle is everything you need in one shake! This is why I am excited that the brand is now available on iHerb – everyone worldwide can now benefit from what we created and join the VitaHustle lifestyle,” said Kevin Hart, co-founder of VitaHustle.

Global Access, Local Ease

Through iHerb’s trusted platform and global shipping capabilities, VitaHustle is now available to millions of customers worldwide. With climate-controlled, GMP or ISO-compliant fulfillment centers, orders arrive fresh and often within five business days internationally. iHerb’s seamless shopping experience supports 36 languages, over 80 currencies, and multiple payment methods, making health and wellness products accessible everywhere and for everyone.

“At iHerb, we’re passionate about making wellness simple and universal. VitaHustle’s all-in-one, clean nutrition powder is the kind of product our customers love—and now we’re making it available worldwide. This is wellness with global reach, and we’re excited to help more people fuel their hustle,” said Hyeyoung Moon, Chief Revenue Officer for iHerb.

About VitaHustle

VitaHustle®, founded by entertainer and entrepreneur Kevin Hart, is on a mission to simplify daily nutrition and empower individuals to live healthier lives—without the complexity of supplements, pills, or meal prep. Its clean, all-in-one daily nutrition shake delivers plant-based protein, superfoods, vitamins, probiotics, and adaptogens in one delicious serving. Since launching in 2022, VitaHustle has quickly emerged as a fast-scaling brand, selling over 1 million products and earning thousands of 5-star reviews from customers who have made it part of their daily routine. The brand’s community-first approach, field marketing, and social activations have fueled rapid growth. With more innovative products on the horizon, and now a global reach, VitaHustle continues to redefine how people approach daily wellness, one shake at a time.

About iHerb

iHerb is one of the world's leading online retailers dedicated to offering an unbeatable selection of vitamins, minerals, supplements and other health and wellness products, including sports nutrition, beauty, bath and personal care, grocery, baby and pet care from over 1,900 reputable brands. Supported by a global workforce of 3,000 team members, iHerb serves over 13 million global customers across 180 countries and 36 languages. iHerb's sophisticated global supply chain network is anchored by nine climate-controlled logistics centers located in the U.S., Asia and the Middle East, providing customers a seamless and reliable shopping experience. Founded in 1996 and based in Orange County, California, iHerb is on a mission to make health and wellness accessible to all. For more information, please visit corporate.iherb.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cf105fae-0b1e-44a0-9317-f725eac1e2ff