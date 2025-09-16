AnywhereNow’s Strategic Investment in Tendfor Powers North American CX Surge

Microsoft Teams-Native CX Innovation Accelerates Growth in US & Canada

Atlanta, USA, September 16th 2025 - Less than a year after joining global CX leader AnywhereNow, Tendfor is already making waves in the US & Canadian markets, with significant traction with Fortune 500 US companies using the Microsoft Teams-native voice platform for enterprises; signaling that innovation drives real traction.

Local Execution, National Impact



Tendfor’s expansion reflects growing demand for solutions that support hybrid work, data sovereignty, and instant collaboration. AnywhereNow is investing in local resources to meet this surge, scaling its US team across sales, support, and customer success to ensure fast deployment and frictionless onboarding.

“We’re building for scale with the right talent, the right partners, and the right tech,” explains Will Blench, CEO, AnywhereNow. “The demand is here, and we’re moving fast.”

To extend reach, AnywhereNow is deepening its channel footprint across North America. New reseller and distribution partnerships have been signed to further its distribution into the US and Canadian markets.

Microsoft-Native by Design



Tendfor is more than Teams-compatible, it’s built on Microsoft APIs from the ground up. This foundation gives enterprise contact centers the agility, security, and scalability they need to compete. With Azure Communications Services and Microsoft Copilot embedded, the platform delivers intelligent voice and chat experiences at scale.

And the roadmap is ambitious. Multichannel capabilities, which currently include voice and advanced chat, are being quickly expanded, alongside deep integrations into Microsoft 365, Copilot, and other Microsoft AI capabilities already at the heart of the offering. Customers can expect real-time insights, seamless workflows, and secure performance without the drag of legacy systems.

Tendfor is ISO 27001 compliant, MACC-ready, and available through Azure Marketplace, helping organizations accelerate adoption whilst staying compliant.

“Enterprise companies want fast, secure customer engagement inside Microsoft Teams,” said Michael Sharelis, Head of Sales, North America, AnywhereNow. “Tendfor’s traction in the US is because it works where people already work.”

Shaping the Future of Customer Experience



Next-level CX is here. From intelligent routing to real-time analytics, Tendfor is setting a new standard for customer engagement. With Copilot-powered workflows, seamless CRM integrations, and AI-driven automation, customer service will be truly effortless.

“We’re not just adding features, we’re enabling experiences,” Blench continues. “Our goal is simple, to make customer engagement easy and extraordinary. As cloud-native CX becomes the standard, Tendfor, as part of AnywhereNow are leading from the front with innovation that modern enterprises crave.”



For more information on Tendfor’s Microsoft Teams-native CX platform and North American expansion, visit: https://www.anywhere.now/product/tendfor, AnywhereNow Accelerates US CX Growth with Tendfor’s Microsoft Teams-Native Platform



About AnywhereNow



Founded in 2010, AnywhereNow is a Netherlands-headquartered and fast-growing provider of Customer Experience SaaS solutions. AnywhereNow empowers voice and digital dialogues for organizations worldwide and brings to life Agentic AI platforms for increased productivity and effectiveness. AnywhereNow's products are award-winning, recognized by industry analysts, and trusted by over 2,000 global customers, including Rabobank, DHL, Emirates, KPMG, Swarovski, Mazda, Deloitte, Vodafone and Zeiss. For more information, please visit Anywhere.now

About Tendfor



From its base in Sweden, Tendfor has grown rapidly over the past years and established itself as the most reliable and secure cloud service of its kind, becoming the product of choice for many of the world’s leading global enterprises and most discerning public organizations. Today, Tendfor has customers in 18 countries, including 10 on the Fortune Global 500 list. Tendfor is focused on driving innovation and delivering new levels of productivity and functionality for AI-driven omnichannel contact centers. Tendfor has proudly generated 30%+ ARR growth and 40%+ EBITDA growth in the last twelve months and has been featured in the Deloitte Sweden Technology Fast 50 for 2024.



Press Contact



Destiny Gillbee for AnywhereNow

anywherenow@c8consulting.co.uk





