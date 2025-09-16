Play-Doh Squished Champion Alex Friedrichs Releases Picture Book Inspired by the Hit Show

MENIFEE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yorkshire Publishing proudly announces the release of Sweet Rescue, a playful and heartwarming new picture book by debut author Alex Friedrichs — arriving just in time for National Play-Doh Day on September 16.

Sweet Rescue was inspired by the imaginative team challenge Friedrichs tackled as the winning contestant on the hit Amazon Freevee series Play-Doh Squished, where teams of adults and kids compete in challenges using Play-Doh.

“Competing on Play-Doh Squished with my former students was one of the most joyful, creative challenges I’ve ever experienced. Our team built a story about bugs banding together to save a friend — and it stayed with me long after filming wrapped,” said Friedrichs. “Sweet Rescue is that same story brought to life in book form, so every child can feel the magic of imagination, teamwork, bravery and never giving up on someone they love.”

In Sweet Rescue, hungry caterpillar “Hungry Joe” follows a delicious smell straight into a sticky pie — and quickly discovers he’s stuck! With Sir Raven circling above, it’s up to Joe’s bold sister Becky and their loyal insect pals to organize a daring mission to save the day.

Prior to its release, Sweet Rescue received a Parents’ Picks Award and was named among the top preschool and elementary school products in 2025.

Alex Friedrichs has been an elementary school teacher for over 30 years and loves making up stories for his three grandsons. Sweet Rescue was inspired by his experience competing with his former students on the family competition show Play-Doh Squished, which aired on Amazon Freevee. He hopes to write many more children’s books from his home in Menifee, California.

Sweet Rescue (ISBN: 978-0881442700) is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and wherever books are sold.

