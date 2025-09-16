H.H.C. Group CEO to Share Cost-Cutting Strategies for High-Cost Claims at SIIA 2025

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H.H.C. Group (H.H.C.), a leader in reducing healthcare costs by providing high-quality cost containment using claim negotiation, repricing and independent review solutions, will participate in the Self-Insurance Institute of America’s (SIIA) 2025 National Conference & Expo, October 12–14 in Phoenix, AZ — the largest event dedicated to the self-insurance and captive insurance marketplace. On Monday, October 13, from 3:15 PM – 4:30 PM MDT, H.H.C. Group President and CEO Bruce D. Roffé will join the panel “New and Innovative Solutions to High-Cost Medical Claims,” exploring how plan sponsors can identify the conditions that trigger multi-million-dollar claims and apply innovative strategies to control costs across medical, dental, auto and workers’ compensation sectors.

“High-cost claims today are more than just expensive, they’re complex, unpredictable and growing faster than most plans can absorb,” says Bruce D. Roffé, president and CEO, H.H.C. Group. “At H.H.C., we use attorney-led negotiations, independent medical reviews and reference-based pricing to help self-insured plans take control, slash expenses and protect both budgets and benefits.”

For 30 years, H.H.C. has helped self-funded payors, TPAs and stop-loss carriers contain costs with speed, accuracy and compliance. The company’s differentiators include:

Attorney-Led Claim Negotiation : Reducing large-dollar claims by up to 75% or more.

: Reducing large-dollar claims by up to 75% or more. Access to Major Preferred Provider Networks: Leverage existing agreements to maximize savings on claims down to $1.

Leverage existing agreements to maximize savings on claims down to $1. Independent Reviews/Utilization Reviews: Maintain plan integrity with unbiased medical necessity reviews by board-certified specialists — trusted by payors to validate care and support defensible decisions.

Maintain plan integrity with unbiased medical necessity reviews by board-certified specialists — trusted by payors to validate care and support defensible decisions. Reference-Based Pricing : Tying payments to fair, transparent benchmarks.

: Tying payments to fair, transparent benchmarks. Fast Turnaround : Resolving most claims in 5–7 business days.

: Resolving most claims in 5–7 business days. 30 Years of Proven Results and URAC Accredited Since 2004: Ensuring trusted, quality-driven reviews.

Schedule a meeting with H.H.C. Group now or at SIIA 2025 to learn how our proven strategies can cut high-cost claims and reduce overall healthcare expenses. Email: Sales@hhcgroup.com or call: 301-963-0762 ext. 631

About H.H.C. Group

Dedicated to significantly reducing medical claims costs through claim negotiation, repricing and medical bill review, H.H.C. Group is a national healthcare cost-containment leader serving self-funded healthcare payors, TPAS, stop-loss carriers/captives, unions and insurers. Serving the Group Health, Workers Compensation and Auto-Health markets, H.H.C. Group delivers timely, customizable solutions and proven savings. Committed to integrity and compliance, URAC-accredited H.H.C. Group stands out as a trusted partner for reducing healthcare costs and ensuring quality outcomes.



