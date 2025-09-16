RxLogic Redefines Discount Cards with Real-Time, Multi-Network Connectivity

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RxLogic, a leading technology company for pharmacy benefit claims processing that provides a SaaS-based platform of smart adjudication solutions, today announces the launch of its next-generation Discount Card Technology, a modern, cloud-native platform that replaces legacy discount card models with real-time, API-driven connectivity to over a dozen top-tier networks through a single, intelligent interface.

“Built on smart adjudication technology, RxLogic’s solution allows plan sponsors, PBMs and self-insured employers to manage pharmacy savings strategies with the speed, transparency and flexibility that outdated single-network systems simply can’t provide,” says Ann Beal, senior vice president, specialty pharmacy services. “The result: instant visibility at the point of sale, broader network choice, stronger savings and true program control.”

Beal emphasizes that this isn’t just a replacement for static discount cards, “It’s a smarter, connected network marketplace that drives more savings for plan sponsors and gives members effortless access to affordable prescriptions.”

Technology engineered by RxLogic functions as a digital switchboard for discount networks, with one platform, many partners and complete freedom to activate the best outcome in real time.

Why It Matters for Clients

PBMs gain a modern alternative to legacy infrastructure, with faster integrations, multi-network pricing and more competitive member savings.

Employers and plan sponsors reduce drug spend by automatically applying dynamic pricing across discount, insurance or copay support pathways.

Health plan payers benefit from transparent pricing, customizable program design and scalable tools to protect loyalty while reducing costs.

All clients eliminate the burden of managing multiple contracts or networks, with RxLogic acting as a single point of access.

“Legacy technology locks clients into rigid systems that limit choice and drain savings,” adds Lori Daugherty, CEO, RxLogic. “Our SaaS-based platform removes those barriers. By connecting clients directly to a broad network access through real-time APIs, we’re giving PBMs, plans and employers a smarter way to control pharmacy costs while improving member experience.”

Key Technology Features

True Marketplace Aggregation

Multiple networks, one platform, driving competition and better economics.

Real-Time Pricing and Adjudication

Dynamic comparison of U&C, retail, discount and network prices, instantly applying the best option.

Manufacturer Copay Benefit Access

Manufacturer-sponsored support built directly into the platform, without extra steps for members.

Easy Implementation, Frictionless Use

Cloud-native APIs connect seamlessly to TPAs, EMRs and payment systems, with activation in days, not months.

Custom Program Design

Configure by segment (employers, chains, regions, hospitals, pet plans) with white-labeled digital cards and portals.

Operate at Scale Enterprise analytics, benchmarking and the Job Ticket Tracker for real-time performance visibility.



With enhanced analytics, automated fulfillment logic and continuous API innovation, RxLogic is reshaping how pharmacy benefit savings are delivered, helping clients modernize operations, capture savings and deliver better outcomes across the healthcare ecosystem.

About RxLogic, LLC

RxLogic empowers stakeholders across the pharmacy claims ecosystem with SaaS technologies to drive efficiency in pharmacy benefit management. Smart solutions are designed for stakeholders throughout the healthcare ecosystem. Offering full-service claims adjudication, administration, rebate administration, prior authorization solutions, network access and ancillary services, RxLogic is recognized nationwide for its smart technology solutions dedicated client service. Visit www.RxLogic.com

Media:

Nicholas Turchiano

CPR Marketing

nturchiano@cpronline.com

201-641-1911x35