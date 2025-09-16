CBIZ Launches Vertical Vector AI™: A Comprehensive Artificial Intelligence Platform for Businesses

Cleveland, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBIZ, Inc., a leading national professional services advisor, today announced the launch of Vertical Vector AI™, an artificial intelligence product designed to help middle-market businesses unlock the full potential of AI. This practical AI product aims to give organizations a competitive edge in today’s digital environment.

"We are all expecting Artificial Intelligence to redefine the possibilities for business productivity and innovation," stated Peter Scavuzzo, Chief Strategy Officer and National Leader of Technology at CBIZ, Inc., "but with Vertical Vector AI™, we’re focusing on Practical AI – striking the balance of simplicity, security and capability to accelerate the adoption of AI to drive results for everyone in an organization."

Vertical Vector AI™ is designed to transform how we work and think by expediting tasks, accelerating decisions, and enabling the exploration of new ideas, all while keeping human ingenuity at the core. Capitalizing on its ability to integrate with existing secure in-house platforms, the product's AI capabilities can be seamlessly accessed through either a web browser or Microsoft Teams-based experience.

The product showcases three main features that distinguish it from other AI tools.

1. Seamless Integration: Built with industry-leading platforms, including Microsoft Azure AI technologies, Vertical Vector AI™ leverages a company’s existing infrastructure, security protocols, and Microsoft Tenant. It connects directly to proprietary datasets, ensuring the AI experience remains protected and entirely under the organization’s control.

2. Workflow Optimization: The tool boosts productivity and delivers quicker, more accurate AI insights by analyzing internal business documents proprietary to the organization and transforming them into clear outputs, saving time on editing, structuring, or translating AI responses.

3. Built-In Prompt Engineering: Vertical Vector AI™ includes a robust pre-built prompt library, enabling new users and experts to leverage the AI platform with immediate results from day one. It is positioned for rapid prompt enablement customized to a business and its industry.

CBIZ offers a structured implementation of the Vertical Vector AI™ platform, beginning with a short test deployment and scaling up to full launch within weeks.

