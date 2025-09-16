Critter Control Partners with Keep America Beautiful® to Launch Local Cleanup and Habitat Projects

ATLANTA, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critter Control, a national leader in humane wildlife removal, is teaming up with Keep America Beautiful® to launch a series of hands-on community service projects designed to protect local habitats and beautify communities.

Together, the two organizations are kicking off projects in seven communities served by Critter Control, including Atlanta, GA, Birmingham, AL, and Miami, FL. The projects are being created in partnership with local Keep America Beautiful affiliates and customized to meet each community’s needs. Activities include cleaning up litter, planting pollinator-friendly flowers, and restoring natural spaces for wildlife.

“We’re proud of the work we do to protect wildlife and safely remove animals from people’s homes,” said Kathleen Liles, Managing Director of Marketing at Critter Control. “But we also want to give back in a more visible, hands-on way. Partnering with Keep America Beautiful lets us go beyond day-to-day operations to help protect and restore the beauty of the places we call home.”

As part of the collaboration, Critter Control is also joining the Greatest American Cleanup®, Keep America Beautiful’s nationwide effort to remove 25 billion pieces of litter by July 4, 2026—the 250th birthday of the United States. Critter Control teams will receive cleanup kits, tools, and seed bomb kits that can be planted in green spaces to bring color and biodiversity back to local areas.

“Critter Control understands that caring for wildlife starts with caring for the environment they live in,” said Erin Slaughter, Senior Manager of Corporate Partnerships at Keep America Beautiful. “We’re excited to work with their team to support cleaner, greener, and more beautiful communities—while also making room for nature to thrive.”

About Critter Control

Founded in 1983, Critter Control is an industry leader in the removal of rodents, raccoons, bats, birds and other nuisance wildlife. The Atlanta-based company operates franchises and corporate-owned locations in more than 100 markets throughout the U.S. and Canada. Learn more about Critter Control at www.crittercontrol.com .

About Keep America Beautiful

Keep America Beautiful , the nation’s leading community improvement nonprofit organization, inspires and educates people to take action every day to improve and beautify their community environment. Established in 1953, Keep America Beautiful strives to end littering, improve recycling, and beautify America’s communities. Join us on Facebook , Instagram , X , LinkedIn , and YouTube . Donate and take action at kab.org .