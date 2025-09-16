EquityZen Celebrates 11 Years of Multi-Company Funds, Pre-IPO Diversification With a Single Investment

EquityZen makes asset allocation to private markets streamlined with a single investment, via multi-company funds

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EquityZen , the leading pre-IPO marketplace for individual accredited investors, is celebrating 11 years of offering multi-company funds. Having closed 30 multi-company funds over more than a decade, EquityZen has enabled accredited investors to access multiple late-stage, venture-backed private companies with one investment.

EquityZen’s multi-company funds allow investors to gain exposure to anywhere from five to 25 companies via a single investment, with fund lives typically ranging from five to seven years. As competition to offer pre-IPO exposure grows, EquityZen’s funds stand apart through their longevity, expertise, and issuer-friendly approach. Each EquityZen multi-company fund is managed by a dedicated Investment Committee, which leverages EquityZen’s deep reservoir of secondary transaction data and proprietary pricing algorithm to identify late-stage private companies at attractive valuations, ensuring fair pricing and strong growth potential.

“Our mission from day one has been to deliver responsible access to private market investing,” said Atish Davda, co-founder of EquityZen. “Can you tell the key differences between the businesses of OpenAI, ScaleAI, and GleanAI? It is an important question to answer before making an investment, but not everyone has the time nor the team to do the research VC or PE firms do everyday. For over a decade, EquityZen has lowered the barrier to access by allowing investors to diversify their portfolios safely and through a single investment. They can access some of the most innovative private companies, and participate in opportunities in a fast-moving space.”

Key features of EquityZen Multi-Company Funds include:

Diversified Exposure: Investors can access up to 25 late-stage private companies through a single investment, mitigating risk and broadening market participation 1 .

Investors can access up to 25 late-stage private companies through a single investment, mitigating risk and broadening market participation . Lower Minimums: Investment minimums start at $20,000, making private equity investments more accessible to a wider audience of accredited investors.

Investment minimums start at $20,000, making private equity investments more accessible to a wider audience of accredited investors. Proven Track Record: Over 125 companies have been included in past funds, many of which have gone on to public market success including Circle, Spotify, Reddit, Instacart and others 2 .

Over 125 companies have been included in past funds, many of which have gone on to public market success including Circle, Spotify, Reddit, Instacart and others . Expert Management: Dedicated Investment Committees conduct rigorous due diligence to select high-quality portfolio companies. Across all of EquityZen managed funds, more than 25,000 investment opportunities have been vetted resulting in a mere 359 selected investments.

Dedicated Investment Committees conduct rigorous due diligence to select high-quality portfolio companies. Across all of EquityZen managed funds, more than 25,000 investment opportunities have been vetted resulting in a mere 359 selected investments. Shorter Investment Timeline: Investments are typically made within one year versus the common two to five years for private equity funds. EquityZen's funds also have relatively shorter fund terms of five to seven years compared to traditional private equity funds.

Investments are typically made within one year versus the common two to five years for private equity funds. EquityZen's funds also have relatively shorter fund terms of five to seven years compared to traditional private equity funds. Flexible Options: Investors can choose sector-specific thematic funds focusing on industries such as AI, Fintech, and HealthTech or more broadly diversified funds.

As the pace of innovation within the private markets accelerates, EquityZen remains focused on helping individual accredited investors gain access to leading private investments. Through some of the pre-IPO market’s lowest investment minimums and multi-company funds offering diversified exposure, EquityZen continues to enable more accredited investors to access the potential of the private markets.

About EquityZen

Since 2013, the EquityZen marketplace has enabled the buying and selling of shares in private companies through its funds. EquityZen brings together over 800,000 investors and shareholders, providing liquidity to early shareholders and private market access to accredited investors for as little as $5,000 up to well over $5 million. Having completed more than 47,000 private placements in more than 450 private companies, EquityZen leads the way in delivering “Private Markets for the Public”.

Not all pre-IPO companies will go public or be acquired, and not all IPOs or acquisitions are or will become successful investments. There are inherent risks in pre-IPO investments, including the risk of loss of the entire investment, illiquidity, and fluctuations in value and returns. Investors must be able to afford the loss of their entire investment.

