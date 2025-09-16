HealthEx and Epic Lead Patient Access Push on TEFCA

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEx today announced enhanced interoperability with Epic through the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA™). Patients can choose to access and share their health records from providers using Epic, in real time, on HealthEx’s platform. HealthEx helps patients consolidate their health records across multiple providers and health plans and securely share them with any trusted third party.

Through TEFCA, HealthEx and Epic are advancing a key Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Health Tech Ecosystem goal of patient access to their own health records. HealthEx and Epic were early signers to the CMS Health Technology Ecosystem pledge and are among the first companies live on TEFCA’s Individual Access Services (IAS). HealthEx’s platform is open today to early adopters across health systems, payers, digital-health apps, AI agents, and research partners.

“Our interoperability with Epic requires no special partnership – that’s the power of IAS on TEFCA," said Priyanka Agarwal, M.D., MBA, CEO of HealthEx. “Organizations can collaborate within a shared framework to have a single onramp to nationwide interoperability. TEFCA helps us to connect with almost 1,500 hospitals and 34,000 clinics using Epic through one common agreement. With all their patient records in one place, HealthEx works to improve care delivery, advance research, and deliver patient-centric AI apps.”

“Epic has worked for decades to give patients easy access to their own health information through MyChart and interoperability. With TEFCA, patients everywhere will be able to easily move data to the app of their choosing, while maintaining privacy and security,” said Rob Klootwyk, director of interoperability at Epic. “We’re excited to see HealthEx lead by making IAS a reality on TEFCA.”

About TEFCA

TEFCA, the product of the bipartisan 21st Century Cures Act, is an interoperability framework that allows patient data to be exchanged at scale. TEFCA’s IAS ensures patient consent remains secure, auditable, and revocable. HealthEx early adopters can access Epic records today through its IAS platform. The company continues expanding connectivity across health systems and invites all providers, payers, and innovators to adopt IAS standards, building toward comprehensive patient access to medical records nationwide.

MedAllies serves as the QHIN™ enabling HealthEx’s connectivity, ensuring compliance with TEFCA standards and supporting seamless data exchange across networks. This infrastructure allows any IAS provider to connect with Epic providers, fostering competition and innovation in patient-centric health technology.

About HealthEx

Founded in 2022, HealthEx has built a patient-centric data rights management platform that enables individuals to securely access and share their health records for personal use and with any trusted third party. Its underlying computable consent infrastructure and AI-driven data policy engine ensure that all patient choices are respected and enforced at the point of data access.

HealthEx also supports organizations in ensuring that individuals have agency, choice, and control over how their health records drive clinical value. The platform delivers full auditability, transparency, and control—empowering individuals to play an active role in their care, while helping healthcare organizations enforce patient choice and navigate complex data environments.

HealthEx is committed to delivering a future where health data moves seamlessly and responsibly, always on the patient’s terms.

Learn more at HealthEx.io .