Richardson Electronics Appoints Daniel Albers to Drive Made-in-USA Contract Manufacturing Expansion

LAFOX, Ill., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL), a global provider of engineered solutions for the green energy, power management, and custom display markets, today announced the appointment of Daniel Albers to spearhead business development for its expanded, Made-in-USA contract manufacturing efforts. In this newly created role, Albers will lead efforts to expand Richardson’s manufacturing partnerships, strengthen customer relationships, and drive profitable growth across aerospace, defense, industrial, and technology markets.

“Daniel has a proven track record combining hands-on operational knowledge with business development expertise to deliver measurable results,” said Edward J. Richardson, Chairman, CEO, and President. “His experience working with some of the most demanding manufacturing customers in the U.S. aligns perfectly with our strategy to grow our Made-in-USA contract manufacturing business. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Richardson team and support global companies with their U.S.-based manufacturing initiatives.”

Albers brings extensive experience in lean manufacturing practices, continuous improvement, and strategic sales. Most recently, he served as Business Development Specialist and Account Manager at ACME Industries, where he managed a multi-million-dollar account for a Fortune 500 manufacturer and played a key role in onboarding new aerospace and defense programs. Prior to this role, he served as a customer service specialist and sales team lead for McNichols. Albers holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications with minors in Journalism and English from Northern Illinois University.

This underscores the Company’s commitment to supporting domestic supply chains, delivering high-reliability solutions for mission-critical industries, and fostering long-term growth for its customers. Leveraging the Company’s state-of-the-art 250,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in LaFox, Illinois (just 50 miles outside Chicago), Richardson Electronics helps global customers avoid costly tariffs and supply chain risks while delivering unmatched quality and speed to market. Core services and capabilities include Cable, PCB, and Electromechanical Assembly, Machine Shop Services, Production Line Development, and Vacuum Tube Production.

To learn more about Richardson Electronics’ manufacturing capabilities, visit: https://www.rell.com/manufacturing

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, green energy products, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components including green energy solutions; tubes for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. More than 55% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our Supplier Code of Conduct. We serve customers in alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at: https://www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics’ common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain “forward-looking” statements as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this press release regarding the Company’s business that are not historical facts represent “forward-looking” statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on August 4, 2025, and other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no responsibility to update the “forward-looking” statements in this release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact:

Wendy Diddell

Chief Operating Officer

630-208-2323

wendyd@rell.com