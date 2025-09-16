Saritasa Partners with Sports Thread to Launch AI-Powered Customer Support Solutions, Reducing Support Costs by 83% for Sports Organizations

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saritasa today announced the successful development and deployment of AI-powered customer support solutions for Sports Thread, a comprehensive sports management platform. The eleven-year partnership has produced two AI chatbot systems that are transforming how sports organizations handle customer service while reducing operational costs.

Sports organizations contend with mounting operational costs, with labor representing one of the largest expense categories. Staffing challenges in live sporting events make it difficult to provide quality customer service consistently.

Saritasa developed an internal AI support bot that integrates directly with Sports Thread's database, enabling automated resolution of complex customer inquiries. Early deployment results show the system saves 83% of staff time on addressable support cases, improving the customer experience and providing relief for sports organizations facing rising labor costs.

"This project demonstrates our ability to deliver AI solutions that address specific industry challenges," said Nik Froehlich, CEO of Saritasa. "We create solutions that solve business problems and deliver measurable outcomes for our clients and their customers."

The Saritasa-developed internal AI support bot’s database integration allows it to verify registrations, retrieve ticket links, resolve user account issues, and guide customers through next steps. The system handles complex scenarios such as registration verification for youth sports participants and ticket purchasing guidance for event attendees.

Additionally, Sports Thread’s internal development team recently built and deployed an external AI FAQ bot with infrastructure and hosting support from Saritasa. This white-label solution can be deployed on customer organization websites, providing customer service capabilities trained on organization-specific FAQs and system usage information.

"This represents the next evolution of our sports event management platform, making AI accessible to organizations that previously couldn't afford to implement such solutions," said Joseph Prince, VP Software Development at Sports Thread.

These two AI solutions position Sports Thread to expand market share in professional and semi-professional sports markets, where organizations often have significant fan engagement but limited technical staff. The automated customer service capabilities enable these organizations to use advanced technology without substantial upfront investment or technical expertise.

"Sports organizations, from youth leagues to semi-professional and professional teams, often lack the technical resources to implement custom solutions, and struggle to justify the costs of multiple SaaS products," said Keenan Leary, Chief Information Officer and Vice President of Marketing at Sports Thread. "We aim to make technology and automation accessible to organizations without large technical budgets or in-house development teams at a fraction of the cost of competitors."

Sports Thread's platform combines ticketing, CRM, customer service, marketing, and AI tools into a single solution designed for the sports market, delivering operational efficiency and enhanced customer experiences.

About Sports Thread Sports Thread is a comprehensive sports management platform that provides ticketing, CRM, customer service, marketing, and AI tools designed for sports organizations. The platform enables operational efficiency, cost reduction, staff empowerment, data collection, and enhanced customer service for youth sports leagues, professional teams, and sports event organizers. Learn more at info.sportsthread.com.

About Saritasa Saritasa is a full-service custom software development firm offering mobile app, web, backend, IoT, and AR/VR development services. The company's clients include innovative startups and enterprises across multiple verticals, including life sciences, commercial, industrial, and high technology. Saritasa strives to bridge the gap between technology and business by creating a technology company with a business mindset. Saritasa prides itself on being a reliable technology partner with its team of experts, consultants, and advisors who bring innovative solutions to businesses. Learn more at www.saritasa.com .

