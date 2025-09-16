CloudNine and Carahsoft Partner to Deliver Advanced eDiscovery Software to the Public Sector

HOUSTON and RESTON, Va., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudNine, a leading eDiscovery technology and services provider, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as CloudNine’s Public Sector distributor, making the company’s cloud-based and on-premise electronic discovery (eDiscovery) platforms available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“By partnering with Carahsoft, we increase accessibility to our software for Government agencies,” said Kari Byers, Vice President of Sales and Customer Success at CloudNine. “Our software equips customers with insights on electronic data necessary for investigations and discovery processes like review and productions. We’re glad to strengthen our partnership with Carahsoft to further grow the reach and impact of our offerings.”

CloudNine provides a comprehensive suite of eDiscovery software solutions for legal teams, corporations, legal services providers and Government agencies. Its solutions leverage automation and analytics to simplify the discovery of data-based evidence for litigation, investigations, compliance audits and public records requests. CloudNine’s on-premise Early Case Assessment (ECA) and eDiscovery processing solution, CloudNine LAW, offers advanced features to streamline the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) process, including:

Processes more than 4500 file types using in place data processing.

Provides scalable processing to access filtering, search and review options.

Fast, secure way to investigate issues and assess risk and compliance.



CloudNine’s eDiscovery software solutions include CloudNine Review, CloudNine LAW and CloudNine Concordance. These offerings address additional challenges such as limited budgets, data security, extensive data volumes and more.

“CloudNine’s software solutions offer unique flexibility and improved efficiency for Government agencies,” said Edward Walinsky, Sales Director who oversees the CloudNine Team at Carahsoft. “The company offers a solution that is simple to use, while also incorporating core, necessary features. We look forward to working with CloudNine and our reseller partners to bring this advanced eDiscovery solution to the Public Sector.”

CloudNine’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or CloudNine@carahsoft.com. View this on-demand webinar, “CloudNine eDiscovery and Law Enforcement Platforms – Call for Partners,” to learn more about CloudNine’s platforms. Explore CloudNine’s solutions here.

About CloudNine

CloudNine is an on-premise and SaaS software company and the eDiscovery industry pioneer behind the only review platform designed to handle traditional as well as text and chat data. Main products are CloudNine Review, CloudNine LAW, CloudNine Concordance and the industry standard .DAT file type. We empower legal, information technology, and business professionals with eDiscovery automation software and professional services that simplify litigation, investigations, and audits for law firms and corporations, and were named Best Emerging Technology (Non-AI) in the Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards 2024 program.

About Carahsoft’s AI Portfolio

Carahsoft’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that are enabling government agencies and systems integrators to harness the power of AI and ultimately meet mission needs; from creating efficiencies within agencies to bolstering national security and defense. Supported by dedicated AI product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators, and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our AI portfolio spans solutions for AI Infrastructure, Generative and Agentic AI, Autonomous Systems & Robotics and more. Learn more about Carahsoft’s AI Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

