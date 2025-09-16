Federated Wireless and Cisco Validate Standard Power Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 for Commercial Use in North America

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federated Wireless and Cisco have successfully validated and deployed Standard Power Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 in enterprise environments across the U.S. and Canada. Enabled by Federated Wireless’s Automated Frequency Coordination (AFC) service and Cisco’s advanced wireless infrastructure, these deployments demonstrate Wi-Fi 6E’s readiness for enterprise use and provide a blueprint for organizations preparing for Wi-Fi 7.

Enterprises and venues have historically struggled to deliver reliable, high-capacity wireless connectivity in outdoor and high-ceiling environments—such as college campuses and stadiums—due to spectrum congestion and limitations on 6 GHz Wi-Fi deployment. Automated Frequency Coordination (AFC) certifications from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) allow enterprises to access the 6 GHz spectrum at Standard Power indoors, outdoors and with external antennas without interfering with incumbents in the 6 GHz band.

"6 GHz-enabled Wi-Fi translates to higher speeds, lower latency, greater reliability and increased security for North America's most important industries," said Matt Landry, vice president, Product Management, Cisco Wireless. "Alongside partners like Federated Wireless, we're demonstrating the full potential of the 6 GHz band and the pivotal role Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 play in driving innovation—extending and enhancing wireless as well as future-proofing networks."

Cisco's advanced enterprise wireless platforms are designed for high performance and next-generation applications. When combined with Federated Wireless' AFC service, Cisco’s platform enables the safe and scalable use of the 6 GHz band across North America, extending 6 GHz coverage outdoors and solving persistent pain points for indoors.

“We’ve reached a major milestone in proving that Standard Power Wi-Fi 6E is not only technically ready, but commercially viable across diverse, high-demand enterprise environments,” said Iyad Tarazi, CEO of Federated Wireless. “By combining our AFC innovation and AI-enabled planning tools with Cisco’s leading wireless infrastructure, we’re giving enterprises a reliable path to scale in the 6 GHz band—unlocking the performance needed for Wi-Fi 7 and the next generation of immersive, automated, and data-driven applications.”

Real-World Results on the 6 GHz Spectrum

Early adopters demonstrate the benefits of unlicensed 6 GHz spectrum. Nutrien, a leading provider of agricultural inputs and services, deployed Wi-Fi 6E in the U.S. and Canada, improving wireless performance in challenging manufacturing and remote environments, including high-ceiling industrial spaces and under-connected outdoor zones.

“Our operations span a wide range of industrial sites and thousands of employees across North America, all of which depend on reliable, high-performance wireless connectivity,” said Brock Richards, Senior Solutions Architect at Nutrien Ltd. “By leveraging Cisco Wi-Fi 6E technology with 6 GHz Standard Power and Meraki cloud management, along with Federated Wireless’s AFC service, we’re able to deliver secure, consistent coverage in even the most challenging RF environments. This gives us the capacity to support real-time control systems, IoT data flows, and automation—helping Nutrien ‘Feed the Future’ by scaling digital innovation across the enterprise while making smarter use of valuable spectrum.”

Similarly, the University of British Columbia is deploying dense Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 networks across its Vancouver campus to support immersive learning, collaborative research, and high-bandwidth academic applications.

“Supporting cutting-edge research and immersive learning experiences across a modern campus requires more than just basic connectivity—it demands wireless infrastructure that performs under pressure,” said Geoff Armstrong, Senior Network Analyst at The University of British Columbia. “With Cisco Wi-Fi 6E access points operating at Standard Power through Federated Wireless’s AFC service, we’re able to deliver strong, stable connections in dense, architecturally challenging spaces like our bustling student union and our 17,000 square foot Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre. This foundation enables high-throughput applications such as AR/VR labs and real-time data processing at scale, while AFC’s intelligent spectrum management maximizes 6 GHz capacity and ensures reliable, interference-free performance in even the most demanding environments.”

To learn more about Federated Wireless’s AFC service and spectrum management solutions, visit https://federatedwireless.ai/. For details on Cisco’s Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 technologies, visit www.cisco.com.

About Federated Wireless

Federated Wireless is a leader in private wireless and shared spectrum solutions, bringing cutting-edge connectivity to industries, including defense, logistics, manufacturing, and education. With a commitment to innovation, Federated Wireless is dedicated to building the future of connected, automated, and mission-critical networks.

Federated Wireless Press Contact

Joe Volat

marketing@federatedwireless.com