DigitalC Announces $500,000 In-Kind Donation from Google Fiber to Bring More Affordable Internet to Ohio

CLEVELAND, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigitalC today announced a $500,000 in-kind donation of cutting-edge broadband technology from Google Fiber (GFiber) to help accelerate the nonprofit’s mission of delivering affordable, high-speed home internet to underserved Ohio communities.

The donation includes next-generation Fixed Wireless Access (ngFWA) equipment from Tarana, which will allow DigitalC to expand its Canopy home internet service – offering symmetrical 100 Mbps internet at an affordable rate – to even more neighborhoods in Ohio.





This milestone comes on the heels of DigitalC connecting its 6,000th household in Cleveland , a city once ranked the worst-connected large city in the U.S. by the National Digital Inclusion Alliance .

“We’re proud to back DigitalC’s work to make reliable internet access affordable and available, not just in cities, but in every community,” said Jess George, GFiber's Head of Digital Equity & Community Impact. “This partnership is proof that community-driven solutions, backed by the right technology, can deliver real progress”





DigitalC already uses Tarana’s ngFWA technology to power its citywide network. The additional equipment from GFiber will allow faster deployment to even more neighborhoods that have historically lacked access – without the delays or costs of laying fiber.

“This meaningful investment from GFiber adds bandwidth to our capacity to scale the Cleveland Model,” said Joshua Edmonds, chief executive officer at DigitalC. “This community-based blueprint proves that next-generation technology can be deployed quickly, trusted deeply, and scaled effectively to deliver the superior internet experience more communities deserve.”

In January 2024, with the support of public, private, and philanthropic partners, DigitalC launched its citywide broadband network – designed to close Cleveland’s digital divide by pairing affordable home internet with digital skills training and long-term support. GFiber’s donation strengthens DigitalC’s ability to expand this model to more communities that remain un- or under-connected.

This $500,000 in-kind donation reflects the power of community partnerships at a time when many federal digital equity efforts are in flux. As DigitalC continues to expand access beyond Cleveland, partnerships like this show what is possible when local innovation meets national support.

About DigitalC



DigitalC’s mission is to deploy a premier, state-of-the-art network that is affordable, reliable, and sustainable to bridge the digital divide permanently. Committed to changing the world one connection at a time, DigitalC offers superior internet, accessible community spaces, and tailored digital skills training to ensure an equitable digital future. By focusing on these core areas, DigitalC aims to create a transformative impact on the community, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to thrive in the digital age. For more information, please visit digitalc.org.

About GFiber

GFiber delivers fast, reliable, fairly-priced and open fiber internet service, prioritizing customer service and speed. GFiber started in 2010 as a Google-driven experiment to catalyze the gigabit internet ecosystem, and has since pioneered the gigabit and multigig internet future. For more than a decade, GFiber has maintained its $70/1 Gig base internet plan without any rate increases, and remains committed to bringing the best internet experience to customers in nearly 20 states with plans to further expand. GFiber was awarded PC Mag Readers’ Choice Awards for Best Overall and Fiber ISP in 2024, Best Fiber Internet Provider by Forbes in 2024 and Best Fiber Provider for Gig Internet by CNET in 2024, in addition to top recognitions from J.D. Power, HighSpeedInternet.com and many more. You can find more information, check availability in your area and compare plans at www.fiber.google.com .

